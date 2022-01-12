2024 BMW M5: our best look yet at new plug-in hybrid super-saloon

As we’ve seen on prototype versions of the M5, it’ll retain many of the design traits typically associated with BMW’s big performance estate. There’ll be a subtle rear roof spoiler, wider wheel arches, quad exhaust tips and with this teaser image - bespoke wheels. The classic ‘Hofmeister kink’ on the rear pillar isn’t visible on either the saloon or the estate.

The estate ‘Touring’ version will be squarely aimed at the Audi RS 6 Avant. It’s been 16 years since we last saw a BMW M5 Touring in the shape of the E61-generation model and the new iteration was teased by BMW’s M division in a special Christmas-themed wrap in late 2023. A recent video of the M5 saloon and M5 Touring followed their cold-weather testing programme in the popular automotive research and development location of Arjeplog, Sweden.

During the video, the test driver claims the M5 will “100 per cent fulfil the expectations of an M customer”, going on to add “it’s an all-purpose tool on the motorway, as well as on the racetrack”.

Our exclusive image gives a better indication of how the next BMW M5 will look. The M5’s usual aggressive, performance-focused detail will remain and we expect those new headlights will also employ laser light technology, and the car’s front wings will share a similar design to those on the new 2 Series.

BMW M5 interior and technology

The M5’s cabin will be all-new, and mostly borrowed from the new 5 Series. It’ll feature BMW’s iDrive 8 infotainment system with features such as 5G connectivity and an augmented-reality navigation system. Just like the standard car, a 14.9-inch touchscreen with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel on a single piece of curved glass will be used. Bespoke features for the M5 are expected inside, such as carbon-fibre bucket seats and colourways to match the M division.

We’ve also spotted test cars wearing a small but significant label on the side stating “Electrified Vehicle”. That’s because the power on the new M5 will be hybridised, most likely coming from the new BMW XM super-SUV.

BMW M5 engine and performance

The last M5 Touring got a naturally-aspirated V10, but here we have a more contemporary engine - albeit more powerful. In the BMW XM, the 482bhp turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 produces and 194bhp electric motor combines to produce 644bhp and 800Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. In the M5, however, we could see power bumped up to 748bhp if BMW decides to use the version set for the upcoming ‘Label Red’ variant. To keep things in check, the M5 Touring will come with bigger brakes and tyres than the standard 5 Series.

The new M5 should offer electric-only running thanks to the powertrain’s 25.7kWh battery. In the XM the system allows for 55 miles of EV-only motoring, which could increase in the M5 thanks to its more aerodynamic shape.

