
New powertrains now available for BMW 1 Series, 5 Series Touring in MY2025 update

Mid-spec all-wheel drive 123 xDrive, plus 520 and M550e Tourings join the range, adding new ICE-powered options

By:Jordan Katsianis
30 Oct 2024
BMW 1 Series 2024 facelift - front tracking

BMW has announced a range of 2025 model year updates for its 1 and 5 series ranges, adding in more mild-hybrid assisted combustion and plug-in options for buyers. There have’s also been upgrades to plug-in hybrid models in both the standard 5 series and X5 ranges, all of which adds up to give BMW an even more competitive set of models across its largely refreshed range. 

For the new BMW 1 Series, BMW will now offer a new 123 xDrive variant plugging the gap between the 120 and M135. Costing from £36,115, it makes use of a 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid assistance that’s good for 215bhp and a 0-62mph time of 6.3 seconds, while still being able to manage between 44 and nearly 48mpg on the combined cycle. 

The engine is attached exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission, driving all four wheels via BMW’s front-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system found in its smaller models. 

In addition to this, BMW has also introduced an optional M Technology Package on the hot M135, bringing with it a new front strut brace, returned springs and dampers and ‘specific chassis components’ – we’ll have to wait for more information to find out exactly what that entails. 


BMW has also widened the engine options in the new 5 Series Touring, adding an entry-level 520 and high-spec M550e plug-in hybrid to the range. The 520 will cost from £53,265, and is powered by the same turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to its own mild-hybrid system, here producing 189bhp and 310Nm of torque. These can be bolstered by the small e-motor mounted within the eight-speed transmission to 206bhp and 340Nm under full acceleration. 

The M550e Touring takes a rather more complicated approach, pairing a turbocharged 3-litre straight-six petrol engine with a more powerful electric motor to produce a peak power figure of 489bhp, bolting to 62mph in just 4.4 seconds. BMW quotes an all-electric range of between 50 and 55 miles on the WLTP cycle, and MPG figures of between 256 and 313mpg. It will cost from £78,855, before options. 

BMW’s also been working behind the scenes on all its plug-in 5 Series and X5 models, upping the AC charging capability from 7.4kW to 11kW from a domestic wall-box. This will reduce the full recharge time of the X5 50e to three hours, with the 5 Series reducing this down to just 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Click here for our list of the best family cars on sale...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

