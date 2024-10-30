New powertrains now available for BMW 1 Series, 5 Series Touring in MY2025 update

BMW has announced a range of 2025 model year updates for its 1 and 5 series ranges, adding in more mild-hybrid assisted combustion and plug-in options for buyers. There have’s also been upgrades to plug-in hybrid models in both the standard 5 series and X5 ranges, all of which adds up to give BMW an even more competitive set of models across its largely refreshed range.

For the new BMW 1 Series, BMW will now offer a new 123 xDrive variant plugging the gap between the 120 and M135. Costing from £36,115, it makes use of a 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid assistance that’s good for 215bhp and a 0-62mph time of 6.3 seconds, while still being able to manage between 44 and nearly 48mpg on the combined cycle.

The engine is attached exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission, driving all four wheels via BMW’s front-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system found in its smaller models.

In addition to this, BMW has also introduced an optional M Technology Package on the hot M135, bringing with it a new front strut brace, returned springs and dampers and ‘specific chassis components’ – we’ll have to wait for more information to find out exactly what that entails.