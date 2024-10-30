New powertrains now available for BMW 1 Series, 5 Series Touring in MY2025 update
Mid-spec all-wheel drive 123 xDrive, plus 520 and M550e Tourings join the range, adding new ICE-powered options
BMW has announced a range of 2025 model year updates for its 1 and 5 series ranges, adding in more mild-hybrid assisted combustion and plug-in options for buyers. There have’s also been upgrades to plug-in hybrid models in both the standard 5 series and X5 ranges, all of which adds up to give BMW an even more competitive set of models across its largely refreshed range.
For the new BMW 1 Series, BMW will now offer a new 123 xDrive variant plugging the gap between the 120 and M135. Costing from £36,115, it makes use of a 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid assistance that’s good for 215bhp and a 0-62mph time of 6.3 seconds, while still being able to manage between 44 and nearly 48mpg on the combined cycle.
The engine is attached exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission, driving all four wheels via BMW’s front-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system found in its smaller models.
In addition to this, BMW has also introduced an optional M Technology Package on the hot M135, bringing with it a new front strut brace, returned springs and dampers and ‘specific chassis components’ – we’ll have to wait for more information to find out exactly what that entails.
BMW has also widened the engine options in the new 5 Series Touring, adding an entry-level 520 and high-spec M550e plug-in hybrid to the range. The 520 will cost from £53,265, and is powered by the same turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to its own mild-hybrid system, here producing 189bhp and 310Nm of torque. These can be bolstered by the small e-motor mounted within the eight-speed transmission to 206bhp and 340Nm under full acceleration.
The M550e Touring takes a rather more complicated approach, pairing a turbocharged 3-litre straight-six petrol engine with a more powerful electric motor to produce a peak power figure of 489bhp, bolting to 62mph in just 4.4 seconds. BMW quotes an all-electric range of between 50 and 55 miles on the WLTP cycle, and MPG figures of between 256 and 313mpg. It will cost from £78,855, before options.
BMW’s also been working behind the scenes on all its plug-in 5 Series and X5 models, upping the AC charging capability from 7.4kW to 11kW from a domestic wall-box. This will reduce the full recharge time of the X5 50e to three hours, with the 5 Series reducing this down to just 2 hours and 15 minutes.
