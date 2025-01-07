Plug-in hybrid cars are essentially pointless and in 2025 it’s high time we all accepted that

While petrol and diesel cars also didn’t live up to their WLTP numbers, they came significantly closer, being on average 21.2 per cent less efficient than the claimed figures.

So not only are PHEVs creating more emissions than official figures state, but that also means that the customer is spending far more money on fuel if they forget to plug the car in regularly – or simply cover journeys that exceed the car’s electric range. The discrepancy in the numbers above is so bad that the European Commission intends to revise how PHEV emissions are assessed from 2025 onwards.

Advertisement - Article continues below

All of this shows that having a home charger is absolutely vital to get the most out of a PHEV. But if a home charger is readily available, then why not just get a fully electric car instead? And if home charging isn’t possible, then regular internal combustion-engined cars (and even mild and full hybrids) are much cheaper than PHEVs to buy up front, and it’s unlikely you’ll be able to recoup the difference in cost in fuel savings any time soon.

I also want to make it clear that I’m not bashing mild and full hybrids here; they use far smaller and lighter battery packs to achieve figures that aren’t far shy of PHEVs in the real world.

Of course there are one or two very special plug-in hybrid exceptions. The new Toyota Prius is stunningly efficient even when its battery charge has run its course, while the McLaren Artura Spider is a game-changing supercar. But even in the case of the latter, the Artura’s electrification enhances the car’s performance more than it tries to trim pennies from its fuel bills.

On the whole, I hope that those in power will soon see most PHEVs for the worst-of-both-worlds compromise that they are and remove any incentives as soon as possible. If they really saw sense, I’d like to see governments incentivise only small EVs and, to a lesser extent, compact petrol cars. But I fear that amount of common sense is wishful thinking.

Should PHEVs face the axe? Tell us your opinion in the comments section below...