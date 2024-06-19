New Audi Q6 e-tron family set to triple in size: RS Q6 e-tron and Sportback due

Audi will reveal a sleek coupe version of its brand-new Q6 e-tron electric SUV in the coming months, before later pulling the covers off a potent RS Q6 e-tron range-topper, Auto Express can reveal.

The new Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback was hinted at via a darkened teaser image shown at the electric Q6’s launch event in Spain this week. Audi bosses said the new model is “to come”, and while they wouldn’t confirm an exact launch date, we expect to see the covers pulled off before the end of the year.

The image was flanked by the word “Vorsprung” in big letters, which forms part of the maker’s famous ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ tagline. The phrase translates from German to English as ‘Progress through Technology’.

The revealing picture shows the new model almost completely undisguised, though the only obvious difference over the standard Q6 e-tron is the sloping roof, which dips away behind the B-pillar to meet a small bootlid spoiler at the rear. The Q6 e-tron Sportback looks to get similar front and rear lighting signatures, and an identical crease in the bodywork just above the rear wheel.

While exact specifications will be confirmed later, it’s all but certain that the Sportback will share its platform and mechanicals with the standard Q6 e-tron. That would mean a 100kWh (94.9kWh net) battery, and a choice of rear or dual-motor powertrains. Thanks to its more favourable aerodynamics, it’s likely that we’ll see a small improvement in quoted range – possibly nudging 400 miles in its most efficient form.

Audi RS Q6 e-tron on the way

At the other end of the Q6 range, it sounds like Audi is planning to launch a hot RS Q6 e-tron flagship in due course. An Audi spokesperson said they are “considering” an RS version of the new model, but that any further information “would take us too far for today”.

Based on the same PPE platform as the latest Porsche Macan, the all-singing, all-dancing RS Q6 could feasibly use the range-topping Macan Turbo’s 621bhp dual-motor powertrain – allowing for a 0-62mph time of around three seconds. That car also uses trick tech such as rear-axle steering and an electronic differential – neither of which is currently offered on the Audi.

As it stands, the fastest Q6 e-tron is the SQ6, which utilises a 483bhp dual-motor layout, good for 0-62mph in 4.3 seconds and up to 357 miles of range.

