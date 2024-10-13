Sleek new Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback ups electric SUV's range to 407 miles
The new Audi Q6 e-tron electric SUV gets the option of a sleeker Sportback bodystyle, which starts from £62,475
Audi has revealed a fresh Sportback bodystyle for its new Q6 e-tron, giving a sleeker and more dynamic appearance to its new SUV. Launching in identical specifications to the more upright SUV, the new Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback and SQ6 e-tron Sportback will have a tough crowd of rivals, including the closely related Porsche Macan, as well as the Polestar 3.
Key changes to the Sportback over the regular SUV largely concern the body, which has a 37mm lower roofline and a sloping rear end. Audi has also thinned the windows, which it says helps emphasise the blocky, flared wheelarches that are inspired by the iconic Audi Quattro.
Key elements like the front and rear-end design are largely the same as on the SUV, as is the cutting-edge lighting that includes clever OLED elements in the rear lamps on top-spec models. However, as well as offering a different look, the Sportback’s lower height actually optimises the car’s aerodynamics, helping increase range.
Like the standard SUV, the Q6 e-tron Sportback will be offered with four powertrain options – two single-motor and two dual-motor. The range will open with a single-motor variant paired with an 83kWh battery pack that produces 248bhp. This model has a claimed range of up to 338 miles, will top up on a peak DC charge rate at 225kW, and will hit 62mph in seven seconds.
Above this sits the Performance model, which ups the battery size to its 100kWh while generating more power (302bhp) from the motor. Its 0-62mph time is rated at 6.6 seconds, and this edition is capable of 407 miles on a single charge. As well as cracking the 400-mile mark, this also gives the Sportback Performance more range than any other Q6 e-tron variant, beating the standard SUV by a few miles thanks to its more aerodynamic body. Its charging capacity is rated at 260kW.
Top-spec dual-motor Q6 and SQ6 models are only available with the 100kWh battery pack, and produce 383bhp and 482bhp, respectively. Range figures are still strong at 395 and 377 miles, and these can charge at up to 270kW, resulting in an impressive 22-minute 10-80 per cent charge time. Audi has plans for a wide-body RS Q6 e-tron, which will be available in both SUV and Sportback forms, the latter of which is likely to be the sharpest of all of the firm’s electric SUVs to drive.
The Q6 e-tron Sportback will come with three trim levels - Sport, S Line and Edition 1. The Sport starts at £62,475 with the single motor, rising to £65,475 for the S Line and £70,475 for the Edition 1. The Performance starts at £65,975, while the quattro Sport kicks off at £71,475. The range-topping SQ6 is only offered in Edition 1 guise and is priced at £92,450.
Audi’s next-generation interior technology is also featured in the Q6, including a vast dual-screen interface. Comprising an 11.9-inch driver’s display and a 14.5-inch touchscreen, it features a brand-new interface that incorporates all of the car’s main functions. In addition to this is a 10.9-inch passenger display on higher-spec models, plus an augmented-reality head-up display that can show navigation, semi-autonomous driver aids and road signs on the windscreen.
Key functions, like the mirrors, lights, seat controls and door locks still have dedicated switches. And while the climate-control functions are integrated into the main screen, they live on a dedicated bar at its base for quick access.
