Sleek new Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback ups electric SUV's range to 407 miles

Audi has revealed a fresh Sportback bodystyle for its new Q6 e-tron, giving a sleeker and more dynamic appearance to its new SUV. Launching in identical specifications to the more upright SUV, the new Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback and SQ6 e-tron Sportback will have a tough crowd of rivals, including the closely related Porsche Macan, as well as the Polestar 3.

Key changes to the Sportback over the regular SUV largely concern the body, which has a 37mm lower roofline and a sloping rear end. Audi has also thinned the windows, which it says helps emphasise the blocky, flared wheelarches that are inspired by the iconic Audi Quattro.

Key elements like the front and rear-end design are largely the same as on the SUV, as is the cutting-edge lighting that includes clever OLED elements in the rear lamps on top-spec models. However, as well as offering a different look, the Sportback’s lower height actually optimises the car’s aerodynamics, helping increase range.

Like the standard SUV, the Q6 e-tron Sportback will be offered with four powertrain options – two single-motor and two dual-motor. The range will open with a single-motor variant paired with an 83kWh battery pack that produces 248bhp. This model has a claimed range of up to 338 miles, will top up on a peak DC charge rate at 225kW, and will hit 62mph in seven seconds.

Above this sits the Performance model, which ups the battery size to its 100kWh while generating more power (302bhp) from the motor. Its 0-62mph time is rated at 6.6 seconds, and this edition is capable of 407 miles on a single charge. As well as cracking the 400-mile mark, this also gives the Sportback Performance more range than any other Q6 e-tron variant, beating the standard SUV by a few miles thanks to its more aerodynamic body. Its charging capacity is rated at 260kW.