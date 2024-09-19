Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback gets Dakar Rally treatment

This version of all-electric Q6 e-tron Sportback looks set for a rally stage

By:Alastair Crooks
19 Sep 2024
Audi Q6 e-tron Dakar (camouflaged) - front static6

We’re yet to see the upcoming Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback in the metal, yet these latest spy images show Audi is already working on a wild, off-road creation that wears the Sportback’s body.

There’s no information on this lifted Q6 e-tron Sportback, although with Audi winning this year’s Dakar Rally, there’s a slim possibility it could be a special model commemorating the win. The production-ready Q6 e-tron Sportback is due to be unveiled soon, following on from the Q6 e-tron SUV’s launch earlier this year, and we expect details on this rally-focused version to filter through soon after.

The test car we’ve spotted might look almost as mad as Audi’s Dakar-winning RS Q e-tron, but on the inside you’ll see what looks like a functional, production-ready cabin. The headlights and rear lights look the same as the Q6 e-tron Sportback so it wouldn’t seem so ludicrous to put this off-roader into production as an electric alternative to the Mercedes G-Class 4x4x2 or a Jeep Wrangler

Audi Q6 e-tron Dakar (camouflaged) - rear action6

While there’s camouflage covering the entire bodywork, we can see there’s a unique bodykit with new front and rear bumpers and a fresh lower LED light display at the front. Huge wheel arch extensions have been fitted, too, which are needed because this test car wears some massively chunky off-road tyres. A roof rack has been added for that quintessential adventurer look. 

In order to house those giant tyres, there’s lifted suspension - which looks like it would give the Audi the necessary ability to compete with the Mercedes and Jeep off the beaten track. We suspect the chassis has been revised to accommodate this special Q6 e-tron’s outdoorsy character, though a redesign of the battery is unlikely - especially if this is a small-scale offering. It could get the same powertrain used by the SQ6 e-tron - 510bhp from a dual-motor system powered by a 94.9kWh battery. 

Audi’s participation in the Dakar Rally has now finished with the German firm’s motorsport interest now firmly trained on Formula One. We’ll have to wait and see if this prototype is a special send off for the manufacturer after its first and only win in the gruelling competition. 

Taking on the rough stuff? Take a look at the best 4x4s and off-road cars to buy...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

