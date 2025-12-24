New Alpine A110 Spyder EV to keep the roadster spirit alive
Alpine has big plans for its new platform technology beyond the electric replacement for its A110 coupe, and a soft-top convertible will be next in line
Alpine will follow the launch of the second-generation A110 sports car with a convertible version dubbed the A110 Spyder. The all-electric sports cars will run on the brand’s new APP (Alpine Performance Platform) technology, which has been engineered to accommodate soft-top bodystyles from the outset while keeping weight to a minimum.
We can expect the fixed-roof A110 to make its debut at the 2026 Paris Motor Show and go on sale in 2027. The Spyder version will arrive approximately 12 months later, initially as a rear-wheel-drive car like the coupe, but with the potential for future all-wheel-drive versions to offer the advanced tri-motor EV powertrain that debuted in the A390 coupe SUV.
Prices for the current petrol-powered Alpine A110 start at £55,000 but extend well north of £100,000 for the more focused R models. There are currently discounts of around £2,000 on new A110 models at UK dealers available via our Buy a Car service. The starting price for the new A110 EV is likely to be significantly higher than for the current car – with the Spyder convertible more expensive again. It could come close to the £70,000-£80,000 range that has been predicted for Porsche’s Boxster and Cayman EVs, which should appear around the same time.
Alpine A110 Spyder technical details
Alpine CEO Philippe Krief told Auto Express that the soft-top models have been baked into the plan for Alpine’s modular APP platform from the word go. The platform has been designed not only to accommodate a folding fixed roof but also to offer the rigidity needed to enhance the driving experience and meet crash regulations in Europe and elsewhere.
“We are technically preparing the car for the US market. Even if we do not ultimately go to the US, I want to be ready in case we make that decision. We decided to put most of the modifications on the coupe as well as Spyder – the reinforced frontal crash structure and doors – to reduce the investment.”
The technology is not just for the new A110 but also for the larger A310 that will follow in 2028 to rival the Porsche 911 in coupe and Spyder forms.
“We are not targeting high volume,” said Krief. “We are looking at low volume, maximum exclusivity, so we need to use the systems, components and structure across all the models we can. For the soft-top, when we started thinking of it, we were already thinking wider.”
With the safety modifications baked into A110 at a platform level, the weight increase for the convertible version should be limited to that caused by the roof mechanism itself. The current A110 is one of the lightest new cars on sale at 1,102kg in its base form and Alpine sees light weight as central to its driver-focused ethos. The target for the A110 EV is 1,450kg and the Spyder could be only a little heavier than that.
Powertrain and performance
There are plans for the A110 range to expand well beyond the coupe and Spyder bodystyles with Alpine looking at powertrain choices and high-performance special editions. The A110 Spyder will launch in rear-wheel-drive form, possibly with a version of the advanced in-wheel electric motor technology previewed on the Renault 5 Turbo 3E. This extreme limited-edition hot hatch is ostensibly based on the Renault 5, but in fact uses Alpine’s APP platform, just as the A110 EV will.
It’s possible that this base car could offer close to 500bhp and Alpine has plans to go further with all-wheel-drive variants. These are likely to borrow the tri-motor 4x4 system that powers the A390 with its clever torque vectoring, and a power boost from the 464bhp it offers in the coupe-SUV.
Even further down the tracks, we can expect to see more powerful and lighter versions of the A110 Spyder in the mould of Porsche’s GT and RS models. Krief also confirmed that the platform is able to accommodate ICE powertrains, so the option of hybrid power could be explored in future if the market conditions demanded it.
Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...
Find a car with the experts