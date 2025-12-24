Alpine will follow the launch of the second-generation A110 sports car with a convertible version dubbed the A110 Spyder. The all-electric sports cars will run on the brand’s new APP (Alpine Performance Platform) technology, which has been engineered to accommodate soft-top bodystyles from the outset while keeping weight to a minimum.

We can expect the fixed-roof A110 to make its debut at the 2026 Paris Motor Show and go on sale in 2027. The Spyder version will arrive approximately 12 months later, initially as a rear-wheel-drive car like the coupe, but with the potential for future all-wheel-drive versions to offer the advanced tri-motor EV powertrain that debuted in the A390 coupe SUV.

Prices for the current petrol-powered Alpine A110 start at £55,000 but extend well north of £100,000 for the more focused R models. There are currently discounts of around £2,000 on new A110 models at UK dealers available via our Buy a Car service. The starting price for the new A110 EV is likely to be significantly higher than for the current car – with the Spyder convertible more expensive again. It could come close to the £70,000-£80,000 range that has been predicted for Porsche’s Boxster and Cayman EVs, which should appear around the same time.

Alpine A110 Spyder technical details

Alpine CEO Philippe Krief told Auto Express that the soft-top models have been baked into the plan for Alpine’s modular APP platform from the word go. The platform has been designed not only to accommodate a folding fixed roof but also to offer the rigidity needed to enhance the driving experience and meet crash regulations in Europe and elsewhere.

“We are technically preparing the car for the US market. Even if we do not ultimately go to the US, I want to be ready in case we make that decision. We decided to put most of the modifications on the coupe as well as Spyder – the reinforced frontal crash structure and doors – to reduce the investment.”