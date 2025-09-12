New GWM Poer300 2025 review: as traditional as a pick-up can be

Verdict

While the Poer300 is as traditional as a pick-up truck can be, its competitive pricing and long warranty could help the GWM steal sales from established rivals. It’s not the most scintillating truck to drive, but it makes up for this with a long list of standard kit even in entry-level guise, while the top-spec Vanta adds the kind of style that appeals to buyers of far more expensive pick-ups.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There have been some significant changes in the pick-up truck market over the past few years, but for Chinese maker GWM, it sees the perfect opportunity to launch a new model into the sector. It’s called the Poer300 (that’s pronounced Power), and is part of a wave of new models coming from the giant. While Ford and Toyota move forward with hybrid options, and Isuzu has revealed an all-electric D-Max, the Poer300 is a traditional diesel machine. It has a 2.4-litre four-cylinder unit under the bonnet, and this is connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission with selectable four-wheel drive and low-range gears.

This is the sole configuration on offer in a double-cab body that has hints of the last-generation Ford Ranger about it, to our eyes, while three trims are available and prices start from a competitive £31,495 (excluding VAT). That makes it one of the cheapest double cabs on offer in the UK, and even the highest-spec Vanta model tested here comes in at less than £35,000 excluding VAT.