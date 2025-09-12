New GWM Poer300 2025 review: as traditional as a pick-up can be
The new GWM Poer300 pick-up truck arrives to take on the KGM Musso, and there's a lot to like
Verdict
While the Poer300 is as traditional as a pick-up truck can be, its competitive pricing and long warranty could help the GWM steal sales from established rivals. It’s not the most scintillating truck to drive, but it makes up for this with a long list of standard kit even in entry-level guise, while the top-spec Vanta adds the kind of style that appeals to buyers of far more expensive pick-ups.
There have been some significant changes in the pick-up truck market over the past few years, but for Chinese maker GWM, it sees the perfect opportunity to launch a new model into the sector. It’s called the Poer300 (that’s pronounced Power), and is part of a wave of new models coming from the giant. While Ford and Toyota move forward with hybrid options, and Isuzu has revealed an all-electric D-Max, the Poer300 is a traditional diesel machine. It has a 2.4-litre four-cylinder unit under the bonnet, and this is connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission with selectable four-wheel drive and low-range gears.
This is the sole configuration on offer in a double-cab body that has hints of the last-generation Ford Ranger about it, to our eyes, while three trims are available and prices start from a competitive £31,495 (excluding VAT). That makes it one of the cheapest double cabs on offer in the UK, and even the highest-spec Vanta model tested here comes in at less than £35,000 excluding VAT.
Used - available now
2019 Mitsubishi
Eclipse Cross
30,207 milesManualPetrol1.5LCash £13,000
2021 Mercedes
A-Class
52,730 milesManualPetrol1.3LCash £14,500
2016 Peugeot
308
49,818 milesManualDiesel1.6LCash £6,800
2018 Mercedes
C-Class Coupe
104,470 milesAutomaticDiesel2.1LCash £10,800
GWM is targeting the KGM Musso and Maxus T60 Max directly, but also thinks it can steal sales from the Isuzu D-Max and even Toyota Hilux, and with a long list of standard kit, including LED lights, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, fake leather upholstery, rear parking sensors and a full suite of safety systems, it makes a strong case for itself.
The Vanta driven here is essentially a black styling pack that adds £2,000 to the price of the mid-spec Ultra model. These feature a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, 360-degree cameras, a sunroof and an innovative step set into the top edge of the tailgate, which makes it easier to climb into the load bed.
That bed features a square floor with high sides to deliver excellent space when compared with rivals, while the cab also feels decent. There’s plenty of room up front, although taller back-seat passengers have to make use of the recess in the headlining to sit comfortably.
Interior quality is mixed, and the 12.3-inch touchscreen could be better. If you’re using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto it takes up the whole display, so you can’t operate the climate control. There’s a bank of buttons below for quick functions, but not for full control of the system. The steering wheel feels a bit cheap and plasticky, but there are no squeaks or rattles.
From behind the wheel, the Poer300 has some highlights. The diesel is a little noisy, but it pulls strongly, if not with the kind of punch that some rivals deliver, while the gearshift is smooth. The box is keen to kickdown when accelerating, but it does so without being jerky, there’s just more noise from the engine. Braking is progressive, while the steering points the truck in the right direction.
But the biggest issue we found was with the Poer300’s ride. All pick-up trucks have an unsettled nature due to the necessity of having a one-tonne payload, but you can feel the GWM’s front end bounce and jiggle at low speeds, which sends judders through the first-row seats. It smooths out at higher speeds, though, and we tried the truck while unladen, and we’re sure a bit of extra weight in the rear will help matters.
GWM has fitted automated four-wheel drive functions, so low-range gears and the rear diff lock are activated at the push of a button. When using the standard four-wheel drive, the system will only engage when the electronics sense a loss of grip, which will hopefully boost fuel efficiency in everyday driving.
As well as having a competitive price, the Poer300 also beats its closest competitors for fuel economy, emissions, performance and warranty (five years and 125,000 miles as standard). All in all, it makes a very strong case for itself and it will be attractive to buyers looking for a go-anywhere work vehicle that offers plenty of kit and a practical edge.
|Model:
|GWM Poer300 Vanta
|Price:
|£36,830 (ex.VAT)
|Powertrain:
|2.4-litre 4cyl turbodiesel
|Power/torque:
|181bhp/480Nm
|Transmission:
|Nine-speed automatic, selectable four-wheel drive with low-range
|0-62mph:
|11.0 seconds
|Top speed:
|99mph
|Economy/CO2:
|32.7mpg/221g/km
|Payload/towing weight:
|1,050/3,500kg
|Size (L/W/H):
|5,416/1,947/1,884mm
|On sale:
|Now
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.