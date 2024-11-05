It’s just a short time until Chancellor Rachel Reeves will unveil her fiscal plans for the nation as she prepares to unveil the Autumn Budget for 2025/26.

While it’s easy to just switch off from all the Whitehall drama – trust us, after the last few years, we don’t blame you – this year’s Budget could send shockwaves through the car industry and have a tangible impact on millions of drivers across the country.

So with this in mind we’ve put together a guide explaining all of the potential changes that, if introduced, would affect motorists in particular. Again, it’s worth highlighting that none of this is confirmed and is largely conjecture based on rumours, leaks and hints from the government itself.

Pay-per-mile tax for EVs

Undoubtedly the headline (and most controversial) change rumoured to be brought in by the government is a pay-per-mile tax (also known as ‘road pricing) for electrified cars.

Designed to fill the gaping financial hole created by fewer drivers spending cash at the petrol and diesel pumps, a pay-per-mile tax would work by charging EV drivers a fixed rate for every mile they drive – potentially even over and above a standard flat rate of VED.

The number that has been thrown around the most is three pence-per-mile, which would equate to £12 for a return trip from London to Manchester; analysts expect it to cost drivers around £250-300 per year. Hybridised cars could also be charged, but at a lower rate than EVs as the government will still be able to generate tax revenue from fuel sales to owners of those vehicles.