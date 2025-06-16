Peugeot 308 set for radical redesign that's more than just skin deep

The Peugeot 308 is gearing up for a midlife nip and tuck, promising small styling tweaks and subtle upgrades under the skin – previewed here by spy pictures of the SW estate version, hidden in what looks like a test facility somewhere in Europe.

Just three images have been supplied, and the camouflage wrap disguises almost all of the updated car’s design. Despite the fact that the front is completely taped over, it’s most likely the new 308’s styling will take inspiration from the newer 3008 and 5008 SUVs – with sharper headlights and three-prong daytime running lights.

We can also expect Peugeot to make the grille less prominent than the outgoing car’s, probably with the use of extra body-coloured trim. The current 308’s front end is more reminiscent of a conventional petrol or diesel car, so the maker will want to modernise the model’s look with a fresher face.

To the side we can see a new wheel design not currently offered on the 308. Its geometric, squared-off design isn’t dissimilar to some of the options available on the latest 5008, and should carry over to the production car unchanged. As before, the Peugeot crest features on the front wing.