New DS 4 Hybrid arrives with posh trim levels to match premium aspirations
The fresh DS 4 Pallas and Étoile trim levels bring new exterior and interior styling with pricing from £32,450
DS has revealed pricing and specifications for its refreshed DS 4 hatchback for 2024. There’s a new Hybrid 136 powertrain featuring an efficiency boost, cosmetic tweaks inside and out, plus more equipment as standard.
The latest Hybrid 136 has been seen in plenty of other Stellantis products of late including the Peugeot 3008 and Citroen C5 Aircross. With 136bhp and 230Nm of torque, the hybrid has a new six-speed dual-clutch gearbox which is mated to a 15.6kW electric motor. The battery powering the motor sits under the seats so neither cabin space or the boot are compromised.
Based on the PureTech 130, a new turbocharger is fitted to the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine to improve low-revs responsiveness and overall efficiency is improved by 8mpg over the PureTech 130 to 56.6mpg according to DS (although this is still awaiting WLTP rating). There’s 21g/km lower CO2 emissions producing a lower Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rate of 28 per cent for company car buyers compared to 32 per cent for the PureTech 130.
With a time of 10.4 seconds, the DS 4 Hybrid 136 goes from 0 to 62mph 1.2 seconds faster than the less powerful PureTech 130. To make sure the driver is aware of the hybrid system’s status there’s a new energy readout showing charge levels and power outputs. DS claims the hybrid can travel solely on electric power for short distances.
The DS 4 range continues to be offered with the PureTech 130 petrol with an automatic transmission, the BlueHDi 130 diesel automatic and the plug-in hybrid 225 E-Tense. These power trains will be available across the Pallas and Etoile trims. Both of those trims replace the outgoing Performance Line, Rivoli and Opera.
In Pallas form, the Hybrid 136 starts at £33,800, £1,350 more than the PureTech 130 engine. The package includes DS canvas seats with fabric inserts and a ‘scale effect’ interior. Wireless smartphone charging, automatic emergency traffic sign recognition and stop and go adaptive cruise control are all standard, as is the infotainment system’s new ChatGPT function with voice recognition and DS’ ‘Iris System’. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, while DS says the DS 4 will receive over-the-air updates to keep its own infotainment fresh.
Above the Pallas is Étoile trim, which directly replaces the old Rivoli at £36,600. Étoile gets an interior trimmed in Alcantara leather with electronically adjustable front seats. An extended head-up display is added along with matrix LED headlights with a scrolling indicator animation. Nappa leather is available, too, which automatically brings a heated steering wheel and heated front seats for an extra £2,400.
Pallas and Étoile are available to order now on the DS 4 with the two trim levels also arriving later in the year on the DS 3 and DS 7.
Searching for your next car? Take a look at our 2024 New Car Award winners...