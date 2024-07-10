New DS 4 Hybrid arrives with posh trim levels to match premium aspirations

DS has revealed pricing and specifications for its refreshed DS 4 hatchback for 2024. There’s a new Hybrid 136 powertrain featuring an efficiency boost, cosmetic tweaks inside and out, plus more equipment as standard.

The latest Hybrid 136 has been seen in plenty of other Stellantis products of late including the Peugeot 3008 and Citroen C5 Aircross. With 136bhp and 230Nm of torque, the hybrid has a new six-speed dual-clutch gearbox which is mated to a 15.6kW electric motor. The battery powering the motor sits under the seats so neither cabin space or the boot are compromised.

Based on the PureTech 130, a new turbocharger is fitted to the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine to improve low-revs responsiveness and overall efficiency is improved by 8mpg over the PureTech 130 to 56.6mpg according to DS (although this is still awaiting WLTP rating). There’s 21g/km lower CO2 emissions producing a lower Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rate of 28 per cent for company car buyers compared to 32 per cent for the PureTech 130.

With a time of 10.4 seconds, the DS 4 Hybrid 136 goes from 0 to 62mph 1.2 seconds faster than the less powerful PureTech 130. To make sure the driver is aware of the hybrid system’s status there’s a new energy readout showing charge levels and power outputs. DS claims the hybrid can travel solely on electric power for short distances.