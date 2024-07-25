Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Long live the Kia K4: striking hatch set to replace the Ceed in Europe

The new Kia K4 hatchback is the petrol-powered replacement for the family-friendly Ceed

By:Jordan Katsianis
16 Apr 2025
Kia K4 hatchback - front19

The striking Kia K4 hatchback has been revealed at the 2025 New York Motor Show, with the Volkswagen Golf-sized car probably coming to Europe as a replacement for the ageing Kia Ceed. The sporty hatchback will join a K4 saloon in the American and Korean markets, but the five-door car will no doubt appeal more to European buyers than the four-door variant. 

It’s clear that the new K4 hatchback features a dramatic design language that draws from existing electric models such as the EV4. The key difference is the body length, which is 27cm shorter than the K4 saloon. 

Kia’s trademark ‘starpoint’ lighting signatures can be found on the T-shaped LED headlights, and sit above a near-clamshell bonnet and an aggressive lower bumper. Kia offers two trim levels, with a base model joined by the GT-Line, which offers sportier front and rear bumpers, plus larger wheels and tyres. 

Kia K4 hatchback - rear

Inside, Kia’s latest digital interfaces are integrated into one near 30-inch panel, which sits above a slim and pared-back main dash. That panel is made up of two 12.3-inch displays – for the driver and infotainment – plus an additional touchscreen in between, which houses all the climate control functions. 

So far, only US-market engines have been announced for the K4, and both are four-cylinder petrol units: a base-level 145bhp 2.0-litre option and a high-spec 187bhp turbocharged 1.6-litre motor. Both power the front wheels, with the base car using a CVT, and the turbocharged model upgrading to an eight-speed auto.

However, the forthcoming European-market models will probably have a different selection of powertrains. These should include hybrid or plug-in hybrid options, but we would be surprised to see a new-generation diesel. 

Kia hasn’t given any official information about the car’s arrival in the UK, but has confirmed that it will continue to offer both ICE and EV options in all key market segments in Europe for the foreseeable future. The company previously had a dedicated European development hub for such Euro-focused models, but the switch to electrification means it’s unlikely that there will be a bespoke European replacement for the Ceed in its current form. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

