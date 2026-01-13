Ladies, gentlemen and Land Rover’s lawyers, allow us to introduce the all-new Geely Galaxy Battleship 700: China’s answer to the legendary Defender and the equally mighty Toyota Land Cruiser that Auto Express has confirmed will be coming to the UK in 2028.

A concept of the Chinese goliath’s square-jawed, flagship 4x4 was unveiled last year at the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show. As promised, the production version is almost identical, and as a result bears far more than a passing resemblance to those iconic all-terrain conquerors, plus others such as the Ford Bronco.

This car could be the illegitimate lovechild of the Land Cruiser and Defender, with its blocky, squared-off shape, which is a result of the bluff front and vertical rear ends, plus the big robust-looking bumper, tall roofline and bulging wheelarches. Even the design of the glasshouse is similar to the Toyota’s, while the round headlamps are obviously inspired by Land Rover’s.

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However, to make up for the lack of originality in the design, the Battleship features a cutting-edge, tri-motor plug-in hybrid powertrain that should not only provide enormous grunt but may also use AI to determine how best to handle the tough terrain it’s up against.

Geely Galaxy Battleship 700 design inspiration

Speaking to Auto Express, Flavien Dachet – head of Geely’s design studio and the man who led the design of the concept model – acknowledged the parallels between Geely’s 4x4s and the ones we know and love: “There was, of course, some inspiration [from iconic 4x4s]. But if you look at classic off-roaders, they always follow the same recipe.