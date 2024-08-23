New Cupra Tavascan pricing and specs revealed: sporty electric SUV on sale soon

UK pricing and specs for the all-new Cupra Tavascan have been revealed, as on 11 September the brand will open the order books for its pure-electric flagship, five years after we laid eyes on the original concept car.

Prices will start from £47,330 with a choice of a 286bhp rear-wheel drive powertrain, or 335bhp dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup. Both versions are powered by a 77kWh battery pack, and have a maximum charging speed of 135kW.

The single-motor Cupra Tavascan is capable of 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds, and boasts a range of up to 352 miles. Meanwhile the more potent, dual-motor Tavasan VZ can sprint to 62mph in 5.5 seconds, but only covers up to 320 miles on a single charge.

The entry-level Tavascan V1 comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, a 15-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 5.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless smartphone charger, rear-view camera, bucket seats with cloth upholstery and numerous driver assistance features.

Upgrading to V2 trim increases the price to £53,835, and in return adds 21-inch rims, matrix LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, augmented reality head-up display, a 12-speaker Sennheiser sound system and a 12-way adjustable and heated front seats with microsuede upholstery. V2 models also benefit from adaptive suspension as part of the Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system.

For £55,935, the Tavascan VZ1 includes all the equipment from V2 specification, plus all-wheel drive and dual motors. Finally, the range-topping Tavascan VZ2 is priced from £60,835 and features ventilated ‘CUP’ bucket seats with leather upholstery, plus 21-inch forged alloy wheels.

An optional Winter Pack is also available for £1,335. It includes an energy saving heat pump, heated windscreen and heated front seats for V1 models, or heated rear seats when added to higher-spec variants.

