Dacia, Kia and MG have gone from no-hopers to celebrated winners

For those struggling to survive while feeling isolated, skint and unloved, the unlikely trio of Dacia, Kia and MG might just be in a position to offer a little hope and inspiration.

Within the past quarter century, these three firms hit rock-bottom and in effect became homeless orphans but, thankfully, found new parents to adopt them and provide much-needed nurturing and financial stability. The result? Dacia, Kia and MG went from lonely no-hopers to celebrated winners. How so? Because all three have not only found the talent, products and confidence to take on some of the biggest and best car makers in the world, they’ve also sometimes beaten them at their own game. Who’d ever have thought it, eh?

Dacia is one of the finest examples of a zero-to-hero company out there. Born in Romania in 1966 to strict Communist parents, its childhood years were brutal. But since being adopted by France/Renault in 1999, it’s blossomed. There’s no finer proof of this than in the first of our 2024 Driver Power surveys when the Mk2 Dacia Duster introduced in 2017 was voted the undisputed No.1 model for customer satisfaction. Not content with that, the small SUV also came out tops for value and infotainment, connectivity and electrics. Rival manufacturers charging more for their SUVs need to analyse why and how they’re demanding higher prices for products that – according to the paying public – aren’t as satisfying to buy, own and run.