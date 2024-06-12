Dacia’s Duster is Britain’s best car to own as Driver Power 2024 survey results land

Dacia is on a roll at the moment and things seem to just keep getting better for the budget car brand. The latest piece of good news is that owners of the Dacia Duster SUV are happier with their purchase than owners of any other new car on sale in the UK. The Dacia Duster has topped the 2024 Driver Power car customer satisfaction survey.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Every year Driver Power askes UK motorists to rate their cars across a whole range of different criteria. The results make the Driver Power survey the definitive measure of car customer preferences and satisfaction for the UK market. As a guide for car buyers looking to choose their next car and car companies looking to improve their products, Driver Power can’t be beaten.

This year it’s the Dacia Duster that reigns supreme in terms of making the people who own it happy. The conspicuously good value compact SUV beat the Tesla Model 3 into second place and saw off challenges from the Toyota Yaris and Toyota RAV4 in third and fourth place respectively. The MINI hatchback rounded-out the top five.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was that value for money criteria that gave the Dacia Duster an edge but it also scored very well for its easy-to-use controls and touchscreen. The Tesla Model 3 romped home with three category wins as the best car in the powertrain, running costs and safety sections of the survey.

“The Driver Power survey once again tells the story of what these cars are like to live with, written by the people that have bought and paid for them,” said Auto Express Editor Paul Barker. “We have always loved the Dacia Duster, and our results show that owners wholeheartedly agree. Driver Power has once again shone a light on where consumers can find peak motoring satisfaction.”

If you want to have your say on the car you own and help determine the 2025 Driver Power survey results, simple take the survey now - it’s open and waiting for your input.

You can find the full 2024 Driver Power results here and in the latest special issue of Auto Express magazine.