Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Dacia’s Duster is Britain’s best car to own as Driver Power 2024 survey results land

Owners have voted the Dacia Duster as the most satisfying new car to own in the 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey

by: Steve Walker
11 Jun 2024
Dacia Duster - front tracking

Dacia is on a roll at the moment and things seem to just keep getting better for the budget car brand. The latest piece of good news is that owners of the Dacia Duster SUV are happier with their purchase than owners of any other new car on sale in the UK. The Dacia Duster has topped the 2024 Driver Power car customer satisfaction survey.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Every year Driver Power askes UK motorists to rate their cars across a whole range of different criteria. The results make the Driver Power survey the definitive measure of car customer preferences and satisfaction for the UK market. As a guide for car buyers looking to choose their next car and car companies looking to improve their products, Driver Power can’t be beaten. 

This year it’s the Dacia Duster that reigns supreme in terms of making the people who own it happy. The conspicuously good value compact SUV beat the Tesla Model 3 into second place and saw off challenges from the Toyota Yaris and Toyota RAV4 in third and fourth place respectively. The MINI hatchback rounded-out the top five. 

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was that value for money criteria that gave the Dacia Duster an edge but it also scored very well for its easy-to-use controls and touchscreen. The Tesla Model 3 romped home with three category wins as the best car in the powertrain, running costs and safety sections of the survey.  

“The Driver Power survey once again tells the story of what these cars are like to live with, written by the people that have bought and paid for them,” said Auto Express Editor Paul Barker. “We have always loved the Dacia Duster, and our results show that owners wholeheartedly agree. Driver Power has once again shone a light on where consumers can find peak motoring satisfaction.”

If you want to have your say on the car you own and help determine the 2025 Driver Power survey results, simple take the survey now - it’s open and waiting for your input.

You can find the full 2024 Driver Power results here and in the latest special issue of Auto Express magazine.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Take the Driver Power survey today: £100 prize every month
Driver Power car ownership
Articles

Take the Driver Power survey today: £100 prize every month

Tell us about your car in the Driver Power survey, you’ll be entered into a prize draw where we give away a £100 Amazon voucher every month.
11 Jun 2024
Best cars to own: Driver Power 2024 results
Driver Power 2024 - best cars to own header
News

Best cars to own: Driver Power 2024 results

The best new cars to own in the UK right now according to the people who already do. It’s the 2024 Driver Power results!
11 Jun 2024
Have you ever had one of the UK’s best-ever cars to own?
Driver Power’s best ever cars to own
News

Have you ever had one of the UK’s best-ever cars to own?

With the 2024 results of the Driver Power car customer satisfaction survey about to land, let’s take a look at which cars have triumphed down the year…
24 May 2024
Cheapest cars to buy 2024
Cheapest cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Cheapest cars to buy 2024

Searching for a brand-new bargain? These are the cheapest cars in the UK right now
8 May 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: rugged Dacia Sandero Stepway for the same money as a standard Sandero
Dacia Sandero Stepway - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: rugged Dacia Sandero Stepway for the same money as a standard Sandero

Our Car Deal of the Day for 7 June is a new limited-time finance offer for Dacia’s jacked-up supermini
7 Jun 2024
BMW 5 Series vs Mercedes E-Class: which is the elite executive car?
BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class - front tracking
Car group tests

BMW 5 Series vs Mercedes E-Class: which is the elite executive car?

We put the latest versions of these German rivals’ executive saloons to the test to discover which is the chairman of the board
8 Jun 2024
New Renault Captur 2024 facelift review: stylish small SUV gets welcome updates
Renault Captur facelift - front
Road tests

New Renault Captur 2024 facelift review: stylish small SUV gets welcome updates

The Renault Captur SUV gets a sharper look and more kit as part of a 2024 facelift
7 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content