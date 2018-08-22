Ford Fiesta vs SEAT Ibiza: a used budget supermini dance-off

When superminis arrived more than 50 years ago, they were basic and slow, with an emphasis on practicality. Over the years they’ve become faster and more luxurious, and because they’ve grown, they’re also more versatile than ever before.

But what if you don’t want a small car that’s packed with kit or able to outpace a nineties hot hatch? There were still plenty of options back in autumn 2018, when we pitted a SEAT Ibiza against a Ford Fiesta, with both of our test cars sitting towards the bottom of their respective ranges.

They each had non-turbo three-cylinder petrol engines, which meant they weren’t particularly fast, but they were relatively cheap to insure and also pretty frugal to fuel. Both models were launched in July 2017 and while the Fiesta has now been axed, the Ibiza is still on sale today.

There are hundreds of examples of each car available on the used market. They may not necessarily be in entry-level form as seen here, because posher editions were generally more popular, but that’s not to say they aren’t worth seeking out.

Ford Fiesta