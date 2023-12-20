Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Deal of the Day: Renault Austral is a fancy family SUV for a tiny £33 per month

Just £33 per month gets you into a Renault Austral, making it our Deal of the Day for 20 December

by: Alastair Crooks
20 Dec 2023
Renault Austral - front cornering
  • Premium style
  • Frugal powertrain
  • £33 per month

Renault is going a bit mad in the latter stages of 2023. We featured a Clio for a ridiculously low £32 per month PCP finance deal recently and it turns out you can have the firm’s new Austral SUV for just £1 more. 

Yes, the new Renault Austral is being offered by Renault itself for just £33 per month. This PCP finance deal obviously comes with a few caveats but for low monthly payments – this is an amazing offer, especially with 0 per cent APR. 

The initial deposit is a hefty £12,144 with 24 monthly payments of £33 afterwards. The agreed mileage limit during this time is 6,000 but if you double this to 12,000 your monthly payments are still a relatively titchy £87. As it’s a personal contract purchase, at the end of the agreement you can either part exchange the vehicle, return the vehicle to Renault or pay the optional final payment to keep the vehicle. 

This proposed deal is based on the entry-level Techno, although certainly far from basic. You get a head-up display, 12-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch driver’s display. There’s also automatic dual-zone climate control, park assist and lane keep assist. That’s on top of a smart interior that looks and feels much more premium than the old Kadjar and just as premium as any of its rivals. 

Every Austral comes with a hybrid system made up of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine supplemented by a small 1.7kWh battery feeding an electric motor for a chunky total of 197bhp. The main benefit to this engine is the brilliant fuel economy with 60.1mpg on a combined cycle. 

Renault isn’t just offering up the Techno on a low-cost monthly deal. The mid-range Techno Esprit Alpine and top of the line Iconic Esprit Alpine can be had on similar agreements for £45 and £64 per month respectively. The Iconic Esprit Alpine has a stunning equipment list and features like four-wheel steer, a panoramic roof, a Harman Kardon sound system and a 360 degree camera as standard. 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars we’re happy to recommend.

Click here to get the Renault Austral deal or click here to see yesterday's Deal of the Day...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Deal of the Day: Maxus T90 is a practical electric pick-up for £176 per month
Maxus T90EV - front static
News

Deal of the Day: Maxus T90 is a practical electric pick-up for £176 per month

Zero-emissions and pick-up truck capability all for £176 a month make this our Deal of the Day for 19 December
19 Dec 2023
Deal of the Day: Skoda Karoq is a versatile and well-built SUV for £198 per month
Skoda Karoq facelift - front action
News

Deal of the Day: Skoda Karoq is a versatile and well-built SUV for £198 per month

This bargain-buy Karoq is one of Skoda best-ever models – making it our Deal of the Day for 18 December
18 Dec 2023
Deal of the Day: Volkswagen T-Roc is a stylish crossover for just £205 a month
Volkswagen T-Roc - front
News

Deal of the Day: Volkswagen T-Roc is a stylish crossover for just £205 a month

Volkswagen’s T-Roc is a great all-rounder at this price, making it a prime candidate for our Deal of the Day on 15 December
15 Dec 2023
Deal of the Day: used all-electric Fiat 500 is a half-price hero at just £14,995
Fiat 500 Action - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: used all-electric Fiat 500 is a half-price hero at just £14,995

Our Deal of the Day for 14 December is a pre-owned Fiat 500e at under £15k - half its original price when new
14 Dec 2023

Most Popular

New 2024 Alfa Romeo Milano: first images, details and launch date
Alfa Romeo Milano Auto Express exclusive image
News

New 2024 Alfa Romeo Milano: first images, details and launch date

Here’s everything we know so far about Alfa’s baby SUV…
18 Dec 2023
Porsche Macan canned: European sales to stop in 2024
Porsche Macan T - front cornering
News

Porsche Macan canned: European sales to stop in 2024

Cybersecurity regulations mean Porsche will have to stop selling its hugely popular SUV
15 Dec 2023
Audi RS 4 Avant vs BMW M3 Touring: hot performance estates go head-to-head
Audi RS 4 Avant vs BMW M3 Touring - front tracking
Car group tests

Audi RS 4 Avant vs BMW M3 Touring: hot performance estates go head-to-head

Updates have transformed the Audi RS 4 Avant before it bows out for good, but can it beat the BMW M3 Touring?
16 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content