Deal of the Day: Renault Austral is a fancy family SUV for a tiny £33 per month

Premium style

Frugal powertrain

£33 per month

Renault is going a bit mad in the latter stages of 2023. We featured a Clio for a ridiculously low £32 per month PCP finance deal recently and it turns out you can have the firm’s new Austral SUV for just £1 more.

Yes, the new Renault Austral is being offered by Renault itself for just £33 per month. This PCP finance deal obviously comes with a few caveats but for low monthly payments – this is an amazing offer, especially with 0 per cent APR.

The initial deposit is a hefty £12,144 with 24 monthly payments of £33 afterwards. The agreed mileage limit during this time is 6,000 but if you double this to 12,000 your monthly payments are still a relatively titchy £87. As it’s a personal contract purchase, at the end of the agreement you can either part exchange the vehicle, return the vehicle to Renault or pay the optional final payment to keep the vehicle.

This proposed deal is based on the entry-level Techno, although certainly far from basic. You get a head-up display, 12-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch driver’s display. There’s also automatic dual-zone climate control, park assist and lane keep assist. That’s on top of a smart interior that looks and feels much more premium than the old Kadjar and just as premium as any of its rivals.

Every Austral comes with a hybrid system made up of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine supplemented by a small 1.7kWh battery feeding an electric motor for a chunky total of 197bhp. The main benefit to this engine is the brilliant fuel economy with 60.1mpg on a combined cycle.

Renault isn’t just offering up the Techno on a low-cost monthly deal. The mid-range Techno Esprit Alpine and top of the line Iconic Esprit Alpine can be had on similar agreements for £45 and £64 per month respectively. The Iconic Esprit Alpine has a stunning equipment list and features like four-wheel steer, a panoramic roof, a Harman Kardon sound system and a 360 degree camera as standard.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars we’re happy to recommend.

Click here to get the Renault Austral deal or click here to see yesterday's Deal of the Day...