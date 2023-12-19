Deal of the Day: Maxus T90 is a practical electric pick-up for £176 per month

All-electric power

Over 200-mile range

£176 per month

Maxus might not be a household name here in the UK, but it’s owned by Chinese giant SAIC Motor (the same firm that owns MG) so you can bet its offerings are super-competitive and attractively priced. That’s certainly the case with its innovative all-electric pick-up truck – offered here on a business lease for just £176 per month.

Being a business lease the monthly payments don’t include VAT. You’ll also need to check your business is eligible for the lease by providing information like company registration numbers and revenue. This deal we found on the Leaseloco website is spread over two years with an initial payment of £2,117. There’s a mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year which can be expanded, but be careful because a 10,000 mileage allowance bumps your monthly expenses up to £312.

So what do you get for your money? Well, an all-electric pick-up truck is a rare thing here in the UK – the Maxus T90 really is your only choice. As such it’s expensive to buy outright at £50,000 excluding VAT, which makes this lease deal even more appealing.

The big 88.6kWh battery on board means there’s a useful 220-mile range here and charging takes 45 minutes for a 20-80 per cent recharge. Sadly there’s no four-wheel drive, with 201bhp and 310Nm of torque going to the rear wheels, but the 187mm ground clearance is handy. The T90 also has a payload of one tonne and a braked towing capacity of 1,500kg.

As this is a double-cab there’s a five-seat layout so you can not only transport work equipment, but colleagues too. Inside you’ll find an up to date cabin with a 10.25-inch touchscreen on the dash, but just as importantly plenty of hard plastics and tough faux leather that’ll stand up to the rigours of work life.

With its all-electric powertrain the T90 is super quiet – more so than the usual cohort of diesel pick-up trucks. It’s also nippy around town with the responsive electric motor.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Click here to get the Maxus T90 deal or click here to see yesterday's Deal of the Day...