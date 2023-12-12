Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Deal of the Day: Renault Clio hybrid for a penny-pinching £32 per month!

A tiny monthly price has drawn us to the fabulous new Renault Clio as our Deal of the Day for 12 December. You do need a big deposit, though.

by: Alastair Crooks
12 Dec 2023
Renault Clio - front cornering
  • Recently improved
  • Efficient hybrid powertrain
  • £32 per month PCP but £7,453 deposit

The new Renault Clio can be had for less than a daily McDonald’s coffee with a super-low £32 per month PCP finance deal offered by Renault itself. The deal runs over two years and features zero per cent APR so you only pay the list price. 

As you can imagine, there is a caveat to having one of the best superminis on the market in your hands for just £32 a month. There’s a chunky deposit of £7,453 to be paid but the good news is that this is a personal contract purchase (PCP) agreement, meaning that money will go towards owning the vehicle at the end of the deal. The offer is based on an annual mileage limit of 6,000 miles. 

The Clio in question uses a new 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a hybrid system which works to provide smooth running and an excellent efficiency figure. Renault claims the Clio E-Tech will do around 65mpg and will run solely on electric power for 80 per cent of the time around town. 

It’s a peppy and fun car to drive, too. Even with the cutting-edge powertrain the Clio still feels brilliant from behind the wheel. The petrol engine and electric motor work harmoniously as well, so it’ll soak up long drives with no issue. 

Along with the fresh face, this updated Clio in Evolution trim also gets a seven-inch driver’s display and a seven-inch central touchscreen - both are a doddle to use but there’s also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity should you prefer to connect your phone. 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars we’re happy to recommend.

To get today’s Deal of the Day click here or take a look at yesterday’s deal…   

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

