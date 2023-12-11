Deal of the Day: Super-cheap but well-equipped automatic Citroen C3 for £152 per month

Automatic gearbox

Recently updated model

Two-year lease deal for £152 a month

The Citroen C3 is one of Britain’s cheapest cars these days and this deal makes it one of the best-value lease deals, too.

But this is no entry-level deal - this is one of the cheapest automatic superminis you can get and it's for the mid-spec Plus model, which comes with plenty of bells and whistles as well as that self-shifting box. The C3 is one of our favourite superminis, not only for its value, but also because it offers decent space for a family and is cheap to run, too.

We’ve found this incredible deal on the C3 from leasing firm DreamLease. They’re offering the 1.2 PureTech 110 Plus EAT6, with the excellent and efficient three-cylinder 109bhp 1.2-litre engine, for just £152 a month on a two-year lease with a £2,058 down payment (including a £234 processing fee) and a limit of 5,000 miles per year.

The Plus model sits in the middle of the C3 line-up with this car retailing at just under £20,000. It looks the part with smart 16-inch alloy wheels, Airbumps along the side, two-tone roof colour, tinted rear windows and LED headlights. Inside there’s a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple and Android smartphone connectivity plus a reversing camera, while the wipers and lights are operated automatically. Driver assistance features include Lane Departure Warning and cruise control, while there’s climate control, too - all for just £152 a month!

