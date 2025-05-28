No Renault Austral PHEV: updated SUV to stick with familiar power

The Renault Austral has just undergone a major facelift, with the mid-sized SUV receiving a sharper look, new technology and revised suspension set-up which, among other changes, is meant to improve the ride comfort. We’d assumed the French firm would also take this opportunity to finally add a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but we’ve been informed there are no such plans.

Not having a PHEV version of the Renault Austral seems odd to us because numerous other mid-sized SUVs – including our current class favourite, the Hyundai Tucson – are now available with plug-in hybrid power. In fact, the next-generation Toyota RAV4 revealed recently will only be offered as a plug-in hybrid in the UK.

It’s not like Renault doesn’t have this technology either, because the Rafale – the brand’s flagship SUV – is based on the same platform as the Austral, and features a plug-in hybrid powertrain that produces 296bhp. But more importantly, it also provides up to 65 miles of pure-electric driving range and emits as little as 12g/km of CO2 for a very low company car tax rate.

So why isn’t the new Renault Austral getting a plug-in hybrid option? Christophe Pejout, product manager for the car, told us: “It's not in our plan. We don't want to push plug-in hybrid to each customer because I think it's not reasonable.