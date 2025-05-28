No Renault Austral PHEV: updated SUV to stick with familiar power
The mid-size SUV’s new look might be inspired by the flagship Renault Rafale, but it won’t be getting the same plug-in hybrid technology
The Renault Austral has just undergone a major facelift, with the mid-sized SUV receiving a sharper look, new technology and revised suspension set-up which, among other changes, is meant to improve the ride comfort. We’d assumed the French firm would also take this opportunity to finally add a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but we’ve been informed there are no such plans.
Not having a PHEV version of the Renault Austral seems odd to us because numerous other mid-sized SUVs – including our current class favourite, the Hyundai Tucson – are now available with plug-in hybrid power. In fact, the next-generation Toyota RAV4 revealed recently will only be offered as a plug-in hybrid in the UK.
It’s not like Renault doesn’t have this technology either, because the Rafale – the brand’s flagship SUV – is based on the same platform as the Austral, and features a plug-in hybrid powertrain that produces 296bhp. But more importantly, it also provides up to 65 miles of pure-electric driving range and emits as little as 12g/km of CO2 for a very low company car tax rate.
So why isn’t the new Renault Austral getting a plug-in hybrid option? Christophe Pejout, product manager for the car, told us: “It's not in our plan. We don't want to push plug-in hybrid to each customer because I think it's not reasonable.
“It is really to be pushed to customers who can plug in every day. So we think it can address a certain percentage of customers’ needs, but not all of them. This is why we’ve proposed plug-in hybrid on a limited number of models.”
Pejout says Renault wants to really focus on providing full-hybrids for the majority of its customers, not plug-in hybrids. But, of course, for those customers who can charge a car every day, the brand also offers several pure-electric models, including the new Scenic family SUV, which is a similar size to the Austral.
New Renault Austral, same old hybrid set-up
A lot of the updates made to the Renault Austral are designed to improve ride comfort as well as boosting refinement. For instance, the family SUV now has additional soundproofing under the bonnet, redesigned side mirrors and even new engine mounts.
However, the Austral’s full-hybrid ‘E-Tech’ powertrain is the same as before and still features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. This is another decision that perplexed us, because the smaller Renault Captur and Symbioz hybrid SUVs are both getting new 1.8-litre four-cylinder engines, which should be naturally smoother.
Eric Blanchard, chief engineer for Renault’s larger SUVs, explained why the team stuck with the smaller motor. “In order to have a very efficient hybrid system, we need a very efficient ICE power, and this 1.2-litre turbo engine is the answer we came up with for this hybrid system,” Blanchard said.
“The engine we have in the Symbioz is naturally aspirated, and yes it’s bigger, but power and torque are much lower.” Plus, on paper, the Austral emits less CO2 and boasts higher average fuel efficiency than rivals such as the Tucson.
Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...
Find a car with the experts