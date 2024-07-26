New 2025 Renault Austral facelift lands with Rafale-inspired styling

We first got a glimpse of the facelifted Renault Austral in September last year but the firm has finally revealed its revamped mid-sized SUV, with claims that it’s “more desirable” and “more assertive” thanks to a set of fairly major exterior changes.

First launched in summer 2022, the Austral is the French maker’s answer to cars such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, Ford Kuga, Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Qashqai. The Austral arrived just in time for Renault’s new logo change, but since then we’ve seen the swoopier Rafale join the line up; the brand says the Austral’s new look is now “consistent” with its coupe-SUV sibling.

At the front there’s a new bonnet, bumper and grille to create a fresh face for the Austral with embossed diamond shapes around the Renault logo and more angular headlights. Those lights also feature a new signature with Renault’s adaptive ‘LED Vision’ technology now standard.

Down the side, the Austral sits on 19 or 20-inch wheels, with a new design for the Esprit Alpine variant, which also gets black roof bars and black window accents. The rear lights are also sharper with a design, plus the upper section around the rear badge has been smoothed over.