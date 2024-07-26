New 2025 Renault Austral facelift lands with Rafale-inspired styling
Visual updates for mid-size SUV, but there’s still no fleet-friendly plug-in hybrid option
We first got a glimpse of the facelifted Renault Austral in September last year but the firm has finally revealed its revamped mid-sized SUV, with claims that it’s “more desirable” and “more assertive” thanks to a set of fairly major exterior changes.
First launched in summer 2022, the Austral is the French maker’s answer to cars such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, Ford Kuga, Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Qashqai. The Austral arrived just in time for Renault’s new logo change, but since then we’ve seen the swoopier Rafale join the line up; the brand says the Austral’s new look is now “consistent” with its coupe-SUV sibling.
At the front there’s a new bonnet, bumper and grille to create a fresh face for the Austral with embossed diamond shapes around the Renault logo and more angular headlights. Those lights also feature a new signature with Renault’s adaptive ‘LED Vision’ technology now standard.
Down the side, the Austral sits on 19 or 20-inch wheels, with a new design for the Esprit Alpine variant, which also gets black roof bars and black window accents. The rear lights are also sharper with a design, plus the upper section around the rear badge has been smoothed over.
Elsewhere you’ll find the Austral retains its Shadow Grey, Diamond Black, Arctic White and Flame Red metallic paint options, to go with two new body colours named Naxos Blue and Satin Pearl White, exclusively offered on the Esprit Alpine models.
As before, the interior gets a 12.3-inch driver’s display combined with a 12-inch touchscreen, with Esprit Alpine versions also boasting a head-up display. The Google-based OpenR link infotainment system comes with some new functionality for Google Maps. Other features in the cabin include a wireless smartphone charger in the centre console, four USB-C ports and two 12V sockets. Renault has also fitted what it calls “more ergonomic front seats” which have Alcantara trim on the shoulder and headrests, plus new tricolor stitching.
The Austral’s single hybrid system is carried over unchanged, with Renault deciding (as yet) not to add the Rafale’s four-wheel drive plug-in hybrid powertrain. The Austral’s hybrid set-up comprises a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine supplemented by a small 1.7kWh battery feeding an electric motor with the total combined output of the engine and electric motor standing at 197bhp. Renault says its ‘E-Tech 200’ powertrain is capable of completing up to 80 per cent of city driving on electricity alone. Combined fuel economy for the Austral stands at 60.1mpg – the same as before.
While we’ll need to wait to deliver our definitive verdict, Renault hopes the Austral might be better to drive thanks to new shock absorbers with “improved damping capabilities for roadholding”, plus additional soundproofing under the bonnet and in the door seals, and new powertrain mounts for a “quieter ride”.
Prices and UK specs will be confirmed in time, but we don’t expect a significant uplift over the current car, which starts from £34,695. Top-spec Esprit Alpine versions should sneak in under £40k, too, thus avoiding the ‘luxury car’ VED supplement.
Now take a look at the best family cars to buy...
Find a car with the experts