Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV gets aggressive £5,000 price cut

Honda’s oddly named EV also comes with a ‘five-year care package’ that includes servicing and roadside assistance

by: Ellis Hyde
2 Apr 2024
We complained about the high list price of the Honda e:Ny1 when we first drove it in late 2023, and the company has finally addressed the issue by slashing £5,000 off the electric SUV’s price tag.

The entry-level Honda e:Ny1 Elegance now starts from £39,995 – down from £44,995 – while the top-spec Advance trim model has been reduced from £47,195 to £42,195. The price cuts have brought the e:Ny1 closer in line with rivals like the Hyundai Kona Electric, which we recently pitted against the Honda in a twin test.

That said, the Kona Electric is still cheaper, starting from £34,995 or £38,595 when equipped with the Long Range battery. The e:Ny1 doesn’t quite undercut the BYD Atto 3’s sub-£38k base price, either.

Honda is, however, throwing in a £3,000 deposit contribution for customers who get the e:Ny1 using a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) or Hire Purchase (HP) finance agreement. That combined with the 1.9% APR rate Honda is offering means the e:Ny1 is available from £299 per month, with a £5,000 customer deposit.

The brand is also offering its 'five-year care package’ with the e:Ny1, which includes a five-year service plan, five-year warranty and five years of roadside assistance. 

The Honda e:Ny1 is only available with a 62kWh battery and 201bhp electric motor, which provides a range of up to 256 miles and 0-62mph in 7.7 seconds. Standard kit on all models includes a 15.1-inch touchscreen, keyless entry and start, heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging pad, rear-view camera and Honda’s ‘SENSING’ suite of safety systems.

Click here to read our twin test review of the Honda e:Ny1 vs Hyundai Kona Electric...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

