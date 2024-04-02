Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV gets aggressive £5,000 price cut

We complained about the high list price of the Honda e:Ny1 when we first drove it in late 2023, and the company has finally addressed the issue by slashing £5,000 off the electric SUV’s price tag.

The entry-level Honda e:Ny1 Elegance now starts from £39,995 – down from £44,995 – while the top-spec Advance trim model has been reduced from £47,195 to £42,195. The price cuts have brought the e:Ny1 closer in line with rivals like the Hyundai Kona Electric, which we recently pitted against the Honda in a twin test.

That said, the Kona Electric is still cheaper, starting from £34,995 or £38,595 when equipped with the Long Range battery. The e:Ny1 doesn’t quite undercut the BYD Atto 3’s sub-£38k base price, either.

Honda is, however, throwing in a £3,000 deposit contribution for customers who get the e:Ny1 using a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) or Hire Purchase (HP) finance agreement. That combined with the 1.9% APR rate Honda is offering means the e:Ny1 is available from £299 per month, with a £5,000 customer deposit.

The brand is also offering its 'five-year care package’ with the e:Ny1, which includes a five-year service plan, five-year warranty and five years of roadside assistance.

The Honda e:Ny1 is only available with a 62kWh battery and 201bhp electric motor, which provides a range of up to 256 miles and 0-62mph in 7.7 seconds. Standard kit on all models includes a 15.1-inch touchscreen, keyless entry and start, heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging pad, rear-view camera and Honda’s ‘SENSING’ suite of safety systems.

