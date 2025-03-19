BYD’s plan to be the world’s biggest car brand

BYD is gunning to be the world’s top car brand, with key building blocks in 2025 including European production, the introduction of an entry-level hatch and the roll-out of autonomous driving to rival Tesla.

“Our goal is to be the global number one automotive brand,” said Stella Li, BYD’s executive vice president and boss of the European region. In 2025 BYD edged ahead of Tesla’s 1.788m EV sales, and produced a total of 4.272m ‘new energy vehicles’, which includes plug-in hybrids. There’s a way to go to overtake Toyota, though, which manufactured almost 11m vehicles in 2024.

Ms Li was in the UK to launch the BYD Sealion 7, a new five-seat EV with up to 312 miles of range and a starting price of £46,990. But she’s already looking ahead to the next new car.

BYD Dolphin Surf on track for UK launch

“The Dolphin Surf is definitely coming to the UK,” said Ms Li. That’s the European version of the Seagull, a Chinese electric city car that stunned the industry with a range exceeding 200 miles for around £10,000.

The new name won’t be the only thing to change. “We need to make it more premium for Europe, so we will double the power to 130kW (175bhp).” That more than doubles the domestic Seagull’s 55kW (74bhp) motor, but there’s no word on whether the Dolphin Surf will get an enlarged battery: currently its biggest pack yields 39kWh.