Check a car’s MoT status and history with Auto Express

Need to check that a car is in tip-top condition? Our free MoT checker is here to help

By:Shane Wilkinson
20 Dec 2024
Auto Express MoT checker tool graphic

If you’re thinking about buying a used car or simply want to refresh your memory on your current car, our new Auto Express MoT Checker tool is here to make finding a car’s MoT status and history easier than ever before.

As well as keeping you on the right side of the law, checking a car’s MoT history can also give you a clearer idea of how it’s been treated in the past. If you’re considering buying a used car, frequent MoT failures or a long list of advisories can often be a sign of a lack of maintenance, and this could prove very costly. You can also look out for issues such as inconsistent mileage reports. 

Knowing these details about a used car’s background could help you to knock a few pounds off the asking price, or may even persuade you to walk away completely in some circumstances.

Whether you own or are thinking of buying the car in question, all you’ll need is its registration number and you’ll be ready to use our Auto Express MoT Checker tool. It’s quick and easy to use and understand, and you won’t even need to leave our website.

How does the Auto Express MoT Checker work?

Simply enter your registration number and our free MoT Checker will provide you with the car’s current MoT status and expiry date, as well as a full record of its previous MoT tests, advisories, defects, recorded mileage and even any applicable manufacturer recalls.

There’s no need to worry about jotting down the car’s MoT expiry date, either, as we can also provide you with a reminder that will let you know when you have 14 days left to book your next test.

Due to the way that the Driving Standards Agency (DVSA) stores data, we can only provide MoT history information for tests that have been undertaken in England, Scotland or Wales since 2005. Results for tests carried out in Northern Ireland are available from 2017 onwards. New results will appear on a car’s history report as soon as the MoT testing centre records the test.

How much is your car worth? Find out with our free car valuation tool...

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

