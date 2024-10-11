New Tesla Cybercab preview: 300-mile range for self-driving robotaxi due in 2027

Fully autonomous cars are closer than ever to becoming a reality here in the UK. The technology is rolling out in other countries already and Tesla has established itself as a pioneer in the space. Elon Musk’s EV brand has just revealed some new details regarding the futuristic Tesla Cybercab, which it hopes will bring self-driving cars a step closer.

In a recent interview with YouTube star, Sandy Munro, Tesla’s Vice President Lars Moravy, revealed that the American firm is looking to power the Cybercab with a battery pack smaller than 50 kWh, but is still looking to target a “real-world” range of around 300 miles. To put that rather impressive battery size to range ratio into perspective, the base Tesla Model 3 with its 60kWh battery can cover 318 miles on a charge and the MG4 with a 49kWh battery will cover 218 miles of range.

Initially revealed last year along with the 20-seater Tesla Robovan, the Tesla Cybercab is set to launch in 2027. We’ve already had a poke around the Cybercab in person at London’s Westfield Shopping Centre back in late 2024. Tesla describes the Cybercab as “premium, point-to-point electric transport, accessible to everyone”. Both the Cybercab and Robovan feature full self-driving (FSD) technology, and as a result, there’s no steering wheel or pedals for a driver.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Coupe, two-seater Powertrain Battery, electric motor Price £23,000 (est)

What powertrain and charging details can we expect?

While range and battery figures have now been suggested, Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have stayed tight-lipped about the rest of the Cybercab’s technical details. The brand has claimed the Cybercab will achieve a minimum efficiency figure of around 5.5 miles per kWh. For context, most EVs today return between three to four mi/kWh during our own testing.