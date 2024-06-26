‘Taxi of the future’ heads to Manchester: Verne self-driving robo-taxi approved for use

The taxi of the future is a luxuriously spacious, two-seat, self-driving electric car that must be hailed using an app from a ‘mothership’ facility in a city near you - Manchester, UK, that is.

That’s the vision of Croatian mobility tech start-up Verne, which is the brainchild of EV entrepreneur Mate Rimac and two of his long-time Rimac Group colleagues - Marko Pejković, now the chief exec of Verne, and Adriano Mudri, the designer of Rimac’s Nevera hypercar and now chief design officer for Verne.

The new Verne vehicle has been unveiled today in Zagreb at the Rimac Automotive technology ‘campus’, and has a suitably futuristic appearance with what designer Mudri calls “a smooth, encircling, space-ship like canopy on top with an elegant and solid lower body”.

The space-age effect is reinforced inside by the absence of a steering wheel and pedals. Passengers step into the two-seat interior - which boasts more legroom than a Rolls-Royce and a unique ‘halo’ sunroof with rounded edges for panoramic cityscape views - start and finish their journey using a touchpad between the chairs. Occupants can use the touchscreen for journey information or to alter the vehicle settings - indeed Verne says its customers will also be able to personalise the vehicle settings prior to its arrival via the app, including variables such as interior lighting, temperature and even scent.