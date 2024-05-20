UK self-driving car “revolution” incoming: new law allows autonomous vehicles by 2026

He continued, “while this doesn’t take away people’s ability to choose to drive themselves, our landmark legislation means self-driving vehicles can be rolled out on British roads as soon as 2026”.

The reaction across the industry, for the moment, appears to be generally optimistic, too. Mike Hawes, the boss of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said that it’s “a watershed moment for UK automotive innovation and road safety in the UK.

“Self-driving vehicles will revolutionise our society, and this new law will help turn ambition into reality, putting the UK alongside a handful of other global markets that already have their regulatory frameworks in place.”

That said, the jury is still out as to whether the public would be open to the roads being filled with self-driving cars. In fact, the RAC has found that 58 per cent of people it surveyed were frightened by the idea of fully-autonomous vehicles, with only 15 per cent saying they thought self-driving cars would make our streets safer.

“There are also some very practical hurdles to overcome,” explained the RAC’s head of policy, Simon Williams, “such as how the cars of tomorrow will be able to successfully and safely navigate the UK’s complex web of streets – especially with so many potholes and faded road markings.”

One of the key elements of the new law, will be a crackdown on manufacturers misrepresenting their cars as ‘full self-driving’. This has already become an issue for some – namely Tesla – with the American giant recently caught up in a number of messy court cases in the U.S, which found that there was “reasonable evidence” that Elon Musk and other company executives knew that some elements of Tesla’s semi-autonomous system was defective.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...