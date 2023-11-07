Self-driving cars given UK green light as ‘users’ get immunity from prosecution

The government is pushing ahead with plans to introduce an Automated Vehicles Bill, which it says will ‘unlock a transport revolution’ by enabling the safe deployment of self-driving vehicles on British roads.

The Bill announced in the King’s speech today in parliament, is said to “put safety and the protection of the user” at the heart of future UK driving law. It will ensure that only the driver - whether that be a human or the vehicle - is accountable for any accidents or injuries, implementing recommendations put forward by the Law Commission following a four-year review. Importantly, the Bill is said to be aimed at protecting users of self-driving vehicles from being held accountable, by giving them immunity from prosecution whenever the self-driving function is active.

On the safety front, it has been estimated by the Institute for Engineering and Technology that for every 10,000 errors made by human drivers, a self-driving vehicle might make just one. In 2021, human error was recorded as a contributory factor in 88 per cent of all collisions.

The new legislative framework will mean that only vehicles capable of driving themselves safely while following all road traffic rules, without the need for human monitoring or control, will be classified as ‘self-driving’. The Department for Transport will get new powers to authorise such vehicles, and to ensure compliance with a new set of safety standards.