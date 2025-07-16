All electric car drivers should start using Tesla Superchargers

This is a bit of a public service announcement (or ruining a well kept secret for those in the know). EV drivers: Use Tesla chargers! And not just Tesla owners, but anyone needing to top up on the go.

More than half of Tesla Superchargers, including all the latest V4 units, are open to any electric car with a CCS connection – which is most of them. You can find them via Zap-Maps or Tesla’s own site, but it’s clear that this is still not common knowledge.

With concerns over the availability of public chargers such a huge issue for plenty of buyers considering converting to EVs, this could be a massive help that many people aren’t aware of. The newest V4 units are even contactless, so you don’t need an app to sort payment, unlike earlier V3 chargers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

And here’s even more public service information...! We’ve previously been scathing about how prohibitively costly public charging is, and how too many chargers don’t have any pricing transparency. If you can top up at home for the vast majority of miles, then the numbers really stack up for an electric vehicle. However, if public charging is a regular fallback, then the cost is a lot less favourable versus petrol or diesel.