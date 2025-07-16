Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

All electric car drivers should start using Tesla Superchargers

With more than half of Tesla's Superchargers open to any EV, editor Paul Barker wonders why more drivers are not making use of them

By:Paul Barker
16 Jul 2025
Opinion - Tesla chargers

This is a bit of a public service announcement (or ruining a well kept secret for those in the know). EV drivers: Use Tesla chargers! And not just Tesla owners, but anyone needing to top up on the go.

More than half of Tesla Superchargers, including all the latest V4 units, are open to any electric car with a CCS connection – which is most of them. You can find them via Zap-Maps or Tesla’s own site, but it’s clear that this is still not common knowledge.

With concerns over the availability of public chargers such a huge issue for plenty of buyers considering converting to EVs, this could be a massive help that many people aren’t aware of. The newest V4 units are even contactless, so you don’t need an app to sort payment, unlike earlier V3 chargers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

And here’s even more public service information...! We’ve previously been scathing about how prohibitively costly public charging is, and how too many chargers don’t have any pricing transparency. If you can top up at home for the vast majority of miles, then the numbers really stack up for an electric vehicle. However, if public charging is a regular fallback, then the cost is a lot less favourable versus petrol or diesel.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Predictably, and probably fair enough, Tesla charges owners of other brands’ cars more than it does its own army of loyal drivers, but the units, generally 250kW ones – so, super-fast – are significantly below the apparent current norm of 85p-plus per kWh you find at most service stations or highway chargers. Admittedly, with Tesla you do have to watch out for steep overstay charges designed to make sure you vacate the spot as soon as the car hits the required level. Don’t dwell too long over that coffee or comfort break, then.

I genuinely don’t want to sound like a walking Tesla advert – the company’s cars are generally great, but then so are a lot of other EVs, and those models don’t come with any baggage around the firm’s figurehead, if that sort of thing bothers you. But making life easier for the growing number of electric vehicle drivers is really important, and hopefully this column will act as a sneaky hack to help Auto Express readers get ahead in any public charging chaos during the summer getaway!

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Great leasing deals on EVs

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New Tesla Model 3From £329 ppm**
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

New Hyundai Ioniq 5From £321 ppm**
Volkswagen Id.3

Volkswagen Id.3

New Volkswagen Id.3From £262 ppm**
Polestar 2

Polestar 2

New Polestar 2From £394 ppm**
Nissan Ariya

Nissan Ariya

New Nissan AriyaFrom £354 ppm**
KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New KIA EV3From £343 ppm**
Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Tesla Robotaxis on the hook for erratic driving on wrong side of the road
Tesla Model Y - front tracking

Tesla Robotaxis on the hook for erratic driving on wrong side of the road

US officials are in touch with Tesla over footage showing erratic driving by the firm’s modified Model Y Robotaxis
News
25 Jun 2025
Tesla struggles in new driver-assistance tests with Autopilot name deemed misleading
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering

Tesla struggles in new driver-assistance tests with Autopilot name deemed misleading

Tesla struggles in new Euro NCAP driver-assistance tests with Autopilot name deemed “inappropriate” by safety body
News
4 Jun 2025
Tesla denied Robotaxi trademark for its self-driving ‘robot taxi’
Tesla logo badge

Tesla denied Robotaxi trademark for its self-driving ‘robot taxi’

US authorities say Tesla’s proposed naming strategy for its autonomous EVs is too generic
News
8 May 2025
Tesla, Trump and tumbling sales: what’s the problem with Elon Musk’s EV brand?
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering

Tesla, Trump and tumbling sales: what’s the problem with Elon Musk’s EV brand?

Revenue from Tesla’s car sales dropped by a fifth in Q1 compared to 2024, with Elon Musk stating he will step back from his US government role under P…
News
1 May 2025

Most Popular

New Xiaomi YU7 2025 review: a world-beating new EV to worry the establishment
Xiaomi YU7 - front cornering

New Xiaomi YU7 2025 review: a world-beating new EV to worry the establishment

BMW or Mercedes would do anything to keep the new Xiaomi YU7 from sale in the UK and Europe, and this is why
Road tests
14 Jul 2025
The Electric Car Grant is here: Government's new £3,750 EV discount in detail
Auto Express creative director Darren Wilson charging the Lexus RZ

The Electric Car Grant is here: Government's new £3,750 EV discount in detail

The government has set out its plan to help reduce the cost of affordable EVs by introducing a new £3,750 Electric Car Grant for new EVs sold under £3…
News
16 Jul 2025
New MG IM5 has the Tesla Model 3 beaten on price and range
MG IM5 - Goodwood front

New MG IM5 has the Tesla Model 3 beaten on price and range

The all-electric IM5 brings new technology and design to the MG line-up
News
10 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content