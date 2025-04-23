Tesla, Trump and tumbling sales: what’s going on with Musk’s EV brand?

Elon Musk acknowledged in Tesla’s most recent earnings call that revenues are down for the first time in over a decade – with experts blaming the EV giant’s drop in sales on the CEO’s own “toxicity”.

In Q1 of 2025, automotive earnings fell by as much as 20 per cent compared to last year, with overall profits down nine per cent, making the situation far more dire than many analysts were expecting. his mirrors a 13 per cent drop in sales so far this year and follows on from an overall dip in 2024, with the number of new Tesla models registered falling to 1.79 million from 1.81 million in 2023.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Yet it’s a rather different story here in the UK; in the first quarter of 2025, Tesla registered 12,500 new vehicles, which is an increase over the 11,786 registered for the same period in 2024. Of course, we expect this to dip slightly over the next couple of months as the old Model Y goes out of production and the facelifted examples begin trickling in at the beginning of May, before arriving en masse in June.

We asked Tesla UK to confirm these timelines and while the brand refused to comment officially, it did indicate that our assessment was accurate.