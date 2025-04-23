Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Tesla, Trump and tumbling sales: what’s going on with Musk’s EV brand?

Revenue from Tesla’s car sales dropped by a fifth in Q1 compared to 2024, with Elon Musk stating he will step back from his US government role under President Trump to fulfil his CEO duties

By:Tom Jervis
24 Apr 2025
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering

Elon Musk acknowledged in Tesla’s most recent earnings call that revenues are down for the first time in over a decade – with experts blaming the EV giant’s drop in sales on the CEO’s own “toxicity”.

In Q1 of 2025, automotive earnings fell by as much as 20 per cent compared to last year, with overall profits down nine per cent, making the situation far more dire than many analysts were expecting. his mirrors a 13 per cent drop in sales so far this year and follows on from an overall dip in 2024, with the number of new Tesla models registered falling to 1.79 million from 1.81 million in 2023.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Yet it’s a rather different story here in the UK; in the first quarter of 2025, Tesla registered 12,500 new vehicles, which is an increase over the 11,786 registered for the same period in 2024. Of course, we expect this to dip slightly over the next couple of months as the old Model Y goes out of production and the facelifted examples begin trickling in at the beginning of May, before arriving en masse in June. 

We asked Tesla UK to confirm these timelines and while the brand refused to comment officially, it did indicate that our assessment was accurate.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

In the recent earnings call, however, Tesla blamed the dip in global profits on slow deliveries, and stated that it would continue to streamline the production process – particularly for more bespoke models (i.e those ordered without the base colour, wheels etc.).

Despite this, Musk appealed to investors, claiming that the firm isn’t “on the ragged edge of death, not even close. But there are some challenges, and I expect that this year… there will probably be some unexpected bumps. But I remain extremely optimistic about the future of the company.”

Tesla’s dip in worldwide sales cannot simply solely be attributed to sluggish deliveries; EV demand, while growing, is not accelerating at the pace that was expected a few years ago. In addition, there’s now a slew of rivals available to buyers, offering similar levels of technology and range, which were once some of the firm’s key differentiators.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Then, of course, there’s the crater of controversy surrounding Musk himself; speaking to Auto Express, Professor of Business Economics at the University of Birmingham, David Bailey, said: “Tesla is getting a hammering, largely due to the toxicity of Elon Musk, but also the fact that the competition has heated up, especially from China and the likes of BYD.”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

This is something that even Musk himself admitted during the earnings call, stating that: “As some people know, there’s been some blowback for the time that I’ve been spending in government with the Department of Government Efficiency. I think the work that we’re doing there is actually very important for trying to rein in the insane deficit that is leading our country to destruction.”

Recently, Musk appeared on the White House lawn with none other than President Donald Trump after the latter posted on social media that he was going to “buy a Tesla as a show of confidence in Elon Musk” – something that undoubtedly alienated many Democrat voters, or anyone with opposing views to Trump.

Tesla Model Y - rear badge detail

Of course, not all of Musk and Trump’s views align; the President’s hefty tariffs placed on China will already be having a significant impact on Tesla’s operations. While Tesla assembles all US-bought cars within the country itself, it imports a large proportion of the components, which are currently subject to a 25 per cent tariff.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Musk told investors during the earnings call: “I’ve been on the record many times saying that I believe lower tariffs are generally a good idea for prosperity, but this decision is fundamentally up to the President of the United States. So, you know, I’ll continue to advocate for lower tariffs rather than higher tariffs, but that’s all I can do.”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

In fact, Musk appears to be so aware of how his political actions may be impacting the success of the electric car firm, he confirmed in the call that “starting next month, May, my time allocation to DOGE will drop significantly. I’ll have to continue doing it for the remainder of the President’s term… but starting next month, I’ll be allocating more of my time to Tesla”.

Nevertheless, Bailey believes that a recovery for Tesla “requires Musk’s departure” altogether, despite the CEO’s enigmatic personality being one of the main factors that drew buyers to the brand in the first place. He continued: “A recovery is possible by focusing on getting [another] mass market car to market and, like the CEO of Ryanair once said, by ‘trying not to p**s our customers off so much’.”

Ultimately, it’s unfair to pin the entirety of Tesla’s recent losses on Musk himself – there are several other factors preventing the firm from extending its EV lead. That said, Tesla is putting huge emphasis on the launch of its autonomous ride-hailing service in Austin, Texas, in June of this year. This will see Model Ys deployed initially, before the Cybercab robotaxi enters production in 2026.

Whether this will be able to stimulate interest and optimism in the Tesla brand is another question altogether. However, Musk himself predicts that there will be “millions of Teslas operating [fully] autonomously in the second half of next year”.

Making the switch? These are the best electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Tesla Cybercab preview: 300-mile range for self-driving robotaxi due in 2027
Tesla Cybercab Ellis - front 3/4

New Tesla Cybercab preview: 300-mile range for self-driving robotaxi due in 2027

Tesla’s Cybercab will be two-seater with no steering wheel and a relatively small 50kWh battery
News
18 Mar 2025
Trailblazing Tesla Model S and Model X finally axed in the UK
Tesla Model S - front cornering

Trailblazing Tesla Model S and Model X finally axed in the UK

A few left-hand-drive examples are still available, but once they’re gone, that’s it – in the UK anyway
News
25 Feb 2025
Tesla Supercharger stations to get virtual queues
Tesla Superchargers

Tesla Supercharger stations to get virtual queues

Arguments over who should charge their car next could be a thing of the past
News
24 Feb 2025
Tesla plans for ‘more affordable models’ before summer
Tesla logo badge

Tesla plans for ‘more affordable models’ before summer

New vehicles are set to use Tesla’s next-generation platform with production line costs cut
News
3 Feb 2025

Most Popular

Leapmotor B05 family hatch on route to the UK with sub-£30k price and 400-mile range
Leapmotor badge

Leapmotor B05 family hatch on route to the UK with sub-£30k price and 400-mile range

The Stellantis-backed brand will launch a Volkswagen ID.3-rivalling small car with almost 20 per cent more range
News
23 Apr 2025
New Renault Clio prepares for launch: And it's not an EV
Renault Clio Mk6 (camouflaged) - front 3/4 tracking

New Renault Clio prepares for launch: And it's not an EV

The Clio isn’t going anywhere despite the reemergence of the Renault 5
News
22 Apr 2025
New Subaru Outback is “simply unsellable in Europe” for one very simple reason…
Subaru Outback front 2025

New Subaru Outback is “simply unsellable in Europe” for one very simple reason…

Subaru has confirmed that the new seventh-generation Outback will not be coming to the UK, or anywhere in Europe for that matter
News
23 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content