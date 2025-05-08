The US Patent and Trademark Office has refused Tesla’s attempt to trademark the name Robotaxi for the self-driving vehicle behind its promised autonomous ride-hailing service.

The EV maker owned by Elon Musk has already aborted an attempt to trademark the name Cybercab for the vehicle it revealed last October, on the basis that other companies are also pursuing similar ‘cyber’ based trademarks.

The firm has yet to comment on either setback, but has recently confirmed a commitment to its first autonomous ride-hailing project being trialled in Austin, Texas within months.

Users of the service will have to put their trust in a vehicle with no steering wheel, so any safety interventions will be handled by remote operators, leading US tech publication, Ars Technica, to comment: “Those operators will probably be quite busy”, adding that “last year independent testing showed that Tesla's ‘FSD’ (Full Self Driving) system averaged one human intervention every 13 miles, and there are numerous open investigations by the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration into Tesla's driver-assist systems”.

The USPTO says it based its decision to deny the Robotaxi trademark on evidence that the term has been used generically for 10 years or more, and has become merely descriptive.