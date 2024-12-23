Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Dacia Bigster will offer best value in mid-size SUV segment, promises UK brand director

Plus “customers will be pleasantly surprised” by pricing for Dacia’s eagerly anticipated family SUV

By:Ellis Hyde
23 Dec 2024
Dacia Bigster - front

The new Dacia Bigster will offer the best value in the mid-size SUV segment when it goes on sale early next year, as opposed to simply trying to undercut key rivals such as the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage on price.

That’s according to UK brand director Luke Board who, speaking exclusively to Auto Express, said: “As a team, what we always target – and what I’m really obsessive about – is that in each model we have, in each segment in which we compete, we are the best value by quite some margin.

“And it's important to differentiate what we mean by best value versus cheap, because anybody can sell cars at a price, right? But what I'm obsessed about is best value, and best value is, with the money you pay, what can you get?

“With Bigster, we will be by far the best value in the C-SUV segment, and when we do announce the price, I think our customers will be pleasantly surprised.”

UK pricing for the Bigster will start from less than £30,000, Board reaffirmed, although he couldn’t be any more specific. Still, it means the starting price will be less than the Kia and Nissan we mentioned, but more than others such as the MG HS.

To Board, the Bigster’s ability to undercut rivals on price is “not massively important”. He also said: “I’m not scared of being more expensive than some of our competitors, and I'm not just talking about the C-SUV segment. 

“The Sandero, for instance, was the most affordable car in the UK – and now sometimes it's us, sometimes it's the Kia Picanto I think. But I'm not obsessive about being the cheapest in each segment: I'm obsessive about being the best value.”

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

