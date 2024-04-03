Porsche ‘K1’ super-Cayenne 7-seater spied in early prototype form

Development of Porsche’s huge new all-electric family SUV is now well underway, creating the seventh model line that’ll sit above the Cayenne and include three rows of seats. Codenamed the ‘K1’ for now, this new family-oriented model has already been spied testing prior to its eventual reveal in 2027.

The first thing that strikes you in these spy images (that feature some bizarre post-edit backgrounds) is the sheer size of the K1, featuring a long wheelbase and large rear doors that will offer access to both the second and third rows. The extra space will be facilitated by the use of Porsche’s SSP Sport platform, which itself is a heavy update of the PPE platform only recently introduced in the Porsche Macan EV.

With the K1 still being so far off, there is also some chance that we’re looking at the next-generation Porsche Cayenne EV, but due to the proportions of the test car pictured we suspect it’s more likely to be the three-row K1.

We can also see some pre-production elements that reveal clues to the new model’s design elements, such as the oblong-shaped headlights that will return to a single-piece housing rather than the split headlight design of the new Macan.