Porsche ‘K1’ super-Cayenne 7-seater spied in early prototype form
Porsche’s three-row SUV will be based on the new all-electric SSP Sport platform
Development of Porsche’s huge new all-electric family SUV is now well underway, creating the seventh model line that’ll sit above the Cayenne and include three rows of seats. Codenamed the ‘K1’ for now, this new family-oriented model has already been spied testing prior to its eventual reveal in 2027.
The first thing that strikes you in these spy images (that feature some bizarre post-edit backgrounds) is the sheer size of the K1, featuring a long wheelbase and large rear doors that will offer access to both the second and third rows. The extra space will be facilitated by the use of Porsche’s SSP Sport platform, which itself is a heavy update of the PPE platform only recently introduced in the Porsche Macan EV.
With the K1 still being so far off, there is also some chance that we’re looking at the next-generation Porsche Cayenne EV, but due to the proportions of the test car pictured we suspect it’s more likely to be the three-row K1.
We can also see some pre-production elements that reveal clues to the new model’s design elements, such as the oblong-shaped headlights that will return to a single-piece housing rather than the split headlight design of the new Macan.
Despite being largely covered in design-obscuring cladding, the short nose is definitely reminiscent of the latest Macan, with the rest of the body being much longer to accommodate not just a larger cabin, but also a larger battery pack between the axles.
With a place at the top of Porsche’s range, expect a full roster of chassis technology to be employed such as a top-spec 800V electrical architecture and charging speeds that match or even exceed the 350kW peak rates of the existing Taycan.
Other hardware like rear-wheel steering, active air-suspension and ride stabilisation systems are also expected to be on the ticket, as well as a generous uptick in interior luxury and customisation options.
During the company’s 2023 annual press conference, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume confirmed the K1 will “further expand our position in the luxury automotive segment. We are targeting the higher-margin segments in particular and aim to tap into new sales opportunities in this way.”
These large electric cars might not be in-keeping with Porsche’s classic sports models but, as we’ve seen with the Cayenne and Macan, they do fund the development and engineering of Porsches that will appeal more strongly to traditional fans - including the new electric Porsche 718 replacement.
