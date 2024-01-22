Details about the all-new Porsche Cayenne Electric have been on a slow drip-feed for months, but finally we’re now being shown what the ground-breaking SUV will look like, starting with its high-tech cabin.

The new BMW iX-rivalling SUV will be more luxurious than any Porsche before it, but even more prominently, it’ll feature a heavily-digitised new cabin that features some world-firsts in terms of its incredible screens. It won’t just be the Cayenne that features this tech, either, but all future Porsches from across the brand’s spectrum.

What do we know about the Cayenne EV’s interior and tech?

The all-new Cayenne Electric’s interior is defined by its extreme digital displays. The main ‘Flow Display’ is the most dramatic, as it doesn’t just occupy the centre space in the dash, but also bends laterally at its base to follow the contours of the centre console.

This is the first car to feature a centre console touchscreen with a sharply curved element, although it’s not the first curved OLED screen unit in a car overall – these are already used across the BMW range and Porsche’s other models.

To one side of this is an optional 14.9-inch passenger display, and when equipped with the main Flow Display it creates a wall of digital real estate that can be customised by those in the front row. The home screen will house the main map display, with the curved section at its base featuring configurable tiles that can control your phone or media and provide other shortcuts.