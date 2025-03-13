A pure-electric Skoda Octavia is shaping up for a 2027 debut, but the combustion-powered hatchback and estate will live on to cover broad customer tastes.

The Czech car maker will show a concept previewing the upcoming zero-emissions Octavia in Germany this autumn, as previously reported by Auto Express. And Klaus Zellmer, Skoda’s CEO, promises the design takes a radical step forward.

“I'm really looking forward to sharing our Octavia concept car: it will give a glimpse of our next-level design strategy. It's going to create a lot of buzz and controversial discussion,” the boss told Auto Express during a meeting at a London hotel.

“[The concept] is clearly recognisable as a Skoda, but it’s a further step of our ‘Modern Solid’ design language that we’ve established with the Skoda Elroq.”

The concept will have a sleek estate bodystyle and further develop the building blocks of modern Skoda design. Those include the gloss black ‘Tech Deck’ grille that houses sensors for driver-assistance systems, and muscular body surfaces gouged by a ‘tornado line’ that carves its way around the entire body.

Octavia EV’s platform to offer powerful range and charging

The Munich show car will give a taste of the technologies and proportions of Volkswagen Group’s all-new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP). This is designed to replace the MEB architecture beneath electric cars such as the Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Tavascan, and the premium PPE electric platform that underpins the Audi A6 e-tron and zero-emissions Porsche Macan Electric.

Skoda introduced the current, fourth-generation Octavia in 2020 and expected it to be the last combustion version of its best-selling car. However, underperforming EV demand has put plans for an electric-only model on ice.