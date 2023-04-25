Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Skoda Octavia Electric previewed by Vision O concept

Shadowy teaser reminds us that Skoda is looking to conquer the electric estate market

By:Alastair Crooks
31 Jul 2025
Skoda Vision O concept car - teaser image5

Skoda has been trotting out excellent estate cars for decades now, but the new Vision O concept shows the Czech firm is looking to enter the all-electric estate market. 

This is our first official teaser of the Vision O, which is set to be unveiled at the Munich Motor Show in September. To ensure Skoda’s forthcoming electric estate car will be just as competitive as its internal combustion-engined alternatives when it goes into production, it’ll also be the first Skoda to use the Volkswagen Group’s new SSP architecture. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new EV estate was originally due to be built on a lengthened version of the existing MEB platform. However, since we got an official look at the car with a design sculpture in 2023, Skoda has decided to use SSP for the electric estate.

Can't wait for the electric Octavia? Our Find A Car service can help you find the latest deals on a new Skoda Octavia or top prices on used Skoda Octavia models...

Skoda says the Vision O’s design will present “a consistent evolution of the Modern Solid design language” and it’ll feature “a sleek, distinctive silhouette”. The proportions look similar to the current Octavia Estate’s, although the rear window appears to be a little more raked. We can also see some of the car’s light signatures: the rears in particular look similar to those on the design study for Skoda’s upcoming small eletric car, the Epiq. We also expect to see some form of Skoda’s Tech-Deck front end that features on the facelifted Enyaq and new Elroq

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The company’s CEO, Klaus Zellmer, added: “The Vision O design study will highlight the future trajectory of estate models. It will position us to remain a major player in the estate segment.” 

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s not yet known if the Vision O previews an electric alternative to the Skoda Octavia Estate, the Superb Estate, or both, although the new model is said to be around 4.7 metres long. That puts it more in line with the current Octavia than the larger Superb, yet by capitalising on its cab-forward design, the upcoming EV has the potential to offer more interior space than both its combustion-powered counterparts. 

All-electric Skoda estate exclusive image

The interior will share the exterior’s simplified and modernised aesthetic and could potentially incorporate a portrait-aspect central display, like the one seen in the 7S Concept. However, Skoda should continue with its Smart Dials layout and retain most of the physical dials and buttons – just as we’ve seen in the current Superb and Kodiaq.

We don’t expect the production version of the Vision O to go on sale for a few years – and Skoda may yet decide to extend the lifespan of its petrol and hybrid estates. That strategy could align with parent company Volkswagen’s Golf, the electric variant of which will sit on the same SSP architecture as the Skoda estate. 

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Deals on the Octavia and its rivals

Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia

New in-stock Skoda OctaviaCash £25,706Avg. savings £2,549
New Skoda Octavia

Configure now

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £26,006Avg. savings £2,391
New Volkswagen Golf

Configure now

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla

New in-stock Toyota CorollaCash £28,282Avg. savings £2,848
New Toyota Corolla

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Top 10 best hatchbacks to buy 2025
Best hatchbacks - header

Top 10 best hatchbacks to buy 2025

We’ve selected our top 10 best family hatchbacks so you don’t have to
Best cars & vans
16 Jul 2025
Best family cars to buy 2025
Best family cars - header image

Best family cars to buy 2025

Family cars come in a variety of shapes, from hatchback to SUV. But which is best for you?
Best cars & vans
16 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Bag our Family Car of the Year for less than a £180 a month
Skoda Octavia UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Bag our Family Car of the Year for less than a £180 a month

There’s no better family car right now than the Skoda Octavia, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 15 July
News
15 Jul 2025
Three car garage: Jaguar I-Pace, Land Rover Discovery and Skoda Octavia award winners, all for £45k
Three-car garage - 45,000

Three car garage: Jaguar I-Pace, Land Rover Discovery and Skoda Octavia award winners, all for £45k

A Jaguar I-Pace, Land Rover Discovery and Skoda Octavia are a fantastic group of former Car of the Year winners
Features
7 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Electric cars driven until they die: the truth about EV range
Auto Express team standing with a selection of EVs underneath a lightning storm

Electric cars driven until they die: the truth about EV range

Five EVs under £24k have joined Dacia’s Spring on the UK market. How far can you go on a budget? We find out
Features
30 Jul 2025
New Citroen C5 Aircross SUV undercuts the Volkswagen Tiguan by a huge £7k
Citroen C5 Aircross - front

New Citroen C5 Aircross SUV undercuts the Volkswagen Tiguan by a huge £7k

Citroen’s revamped flagship C5 Aircross SUV is available to order now with hybrid or electric power
News
28 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Polestar 4 is a head-turning EV for a super cool price
Polestar 4 - cornering, low shot

Car Deal of the Day: Polestar 4 is a head-turning EV for a super cool price

The ‘car with no rear window’ is looking seriously cheap on lease right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 28
News
28 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content