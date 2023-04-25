New Skoda Octavia Electric previewed by Vision O concept

Skoda has been trotting out excellent estate cars for decades now, but the new Vision O concept shows the Czech firm is looking to enter the all-electric estate market.

This is our first official teaser of the Vision O, which is set to be unveiled at the Munich Motor Show in September. To ensure Skoda’s forthcoming electric estate car will be just as competitive as its internal combustion-engined alternatives when it goes into production, it’ll also be the first Skoda to use the Volkswagen Group’s new SSP architecture.

The new EV estate was originally due to be built on a lengthened version of the existing MEB platform. However, since we got an official look at the car with a design sculpture in 2023, Skoda has decided to use SSP for the electric estate.

Skoda says the Vision O’s design will present “a consistent evolution of the Modern Solid design language” and it’ll feature “a sleek, distinctive silhouette”. The proportions look similar to the current Octavia Estate’s, although the rear window appears to be a little more raked. We can also see some of the car’s light signatures: the rears in particular look similar to those on the design study for Skoda’s upcoming small eletric car, the Epiq. We also expect to see some form of Skoda’s Tech-Deck front end that features on the facelifted Enyaq and new Elroq.