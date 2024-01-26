New Volkswagen Golf Estate facelift launched with mild-hybrid power and hot R version to follow

The facelifted version of the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf hatchback has been revealed for 2024 and alongside it the VW Golf Estate has received the same mid-life refresh.

When the Golf Estate goes on sale it’ll enter the diminishing hatchback-based estate car market, but will still have stiff competition in the form of the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer and the Peugeot 308 SW.

The Volkswagen Golf Estate has been with us since 1993 and the third-generation of the Golf. This revised Mk8.5 Golf Estate gets the same tweaks seen on the hatchback with a new LED headlight design, reshaped front bumper with a new grille, plus the integration of an illuminated front badge.

Round to the back, Volkswagen hasn’t messed around with the body shape so as not to impinge on the Estate’s boot capacity. While new figures have yet to be announced, we suspect the 611-litre boot is unchanged. What has changed are the rear lights, again with new signatures and a new-look rear bumper. A further five alloy wheel designs and four new metallic paint paint finishes have been added to the Golf’s option list.

A new ‘Golf’ trim level kicks off the Golf Estate range, followed by the Life, Style and R-Line trims. As with the hatchback and following heavy criticism of the Mk8 Golf’s control interface, the estate gains physical buttons on the steering wheel and a backlit touchscreen soldier beneath the central touchscreen. That screen as standard can wirelessly connect to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but there’s also a revised infotainment system from Volkswagen as well.

The Golf Estate doesn’t get as much choice in powertrains as the hatchback. There’s 114bhp and 148bhp 1.0-litre eTSI mild-hybrid petrol engines with a seven-speed DSG transmission to kick off, followed by non-hybrid 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines with 114bhp and 148bhp with a six-speed manual.

There are two diesel TDI offerings – again with 114bhp and 148bhp, with the lesser-powered diesel getting a manual six-speed and the more powerful version having a seven-speed DSG.

The Golf Estate isn’t offered in GTE or eHybrid guise, meaning there’s no plug-in hybrid. As ever there’s also no Estate GTI, but there will be a Golf R Estate to replace the outgoing model later on in the year.

