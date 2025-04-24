Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Muscle-bound new Brabus 700 makes Mercedes-AMG E 63 S look weedy

Even the 671bhp Mercedes-AMG C 63 can’t match Brabus’ latest creation

By:Alastair Crooks
24 Apr 2025
Brabus 700 - front 3/4 static13

There’s a glaring omission in the current Mercedes E-Class line-up, given that there’s no range-topping E 63 available. However, Brabus is here to fill that gap with the new Brabus 700. 

Based on the Mercedes-AMG E 53, the 700 gets the same turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain as the AMG - but instead of that car’s maximum 603bhp, you get 690bhp (equivalent to 700PS, which explains the car’s name). 

That jump makes it more powerful than the previous-generation Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, which has 604bhp from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8. The Brabus’ six-cylinder unit is boosted by a 163bhp electric motor, which puts out 480Nm of torque by itself and links up with the 660Nm produced by the petrol engine. 

Despite its kerbweight of around 2.3 tonnes, the all-wheel-drive 700 can accelerate from zero to 62mph in 3.6 seconds (0.3 seconds quicker than the standard AMG E 53). The Brabus has been derestricted too, so its top speed is an autobahn-friendly 174mph.  

AMG claims the 28.6kWh battery in the regular E 53 PHEV can give you up to 60 miles of electric-only running. However, it’s not clear how the Brabus 700 stacks up for EV range. 

Brabus 700 - rear 3/4 static

More obvious are the tweaks to the bodywork in the name of aerodynamics. At the front, carbon fibre-trim surrounds the air vents, and that theme continues to the side skirts and rear diffuser. There’s also a three-piece lower splitter, bespoke grille inserts, lots of Brabus branding and a new lip spoiler to the rear. Ensuring the new 21-inch wheels (either on Monoblock M or Monoblock Z styles) fill out the wheelarches, the 700 gets height-adjustable suspension, which can lower the car by up to 30mm. 

Brabus doesn’t stop at the exterior, either. The E 53’s interior has been tweaked with branded scuff plates, more Brabus logos on the floor mats, carbon-fibre or aluminium trim on the brake pedal, plus the exclusive quilted upholstery choices you’d expect from one of the company’s products. 

Pricing for the Brabus 700 hasn’t been revealed, but whether you choose the saloon or estate variant, you can expect it to cost well over the £97,995 needed for the current range-topping E 53 in its Premium Plus Night Edition trim. 

