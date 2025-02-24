Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Bye bye EQE: new Mercedes E-Class Electric on the way

All-new platform set to underpin Mercedes’ upcoming executive electric car

By:Alastair Crooks
24 Feb 2025
Mercedes EQE 350 - front cornering

Mercedes’ era of bespoke EQ models is coming to an end, and as part of this shift we’ll soon see an all-electric version of the E-Class

The announcement was quietly made within Mercedes’ latest update on its future EVs and technology. It said that alongside a new electric GLC (which will replace the EQC) and an electric C-Class, “an all-new fully electric E-Class will round out the picture”. 

Precisely when we’ll see an electric E-Class has yet to be disclosed, but we expect it to be shown off in late 2026 ahead of a 2027 launch - after the new electric CLA, GLC and C-Class.

When it arrives, an electric E-Class would in effect replace the existing EQE in Mercedes’ line-up. This strategy will be seen across other EQ models and we’ve already had confirmation that the S-Class, GLB and C-Class are set to gain electric alternatives.

Rather than sitting on the EQE’s EVA2 platform, the electric E-Class is more likely to utilise Mercedes’ upcoming MB.EA platform. This is an electric-only architecture designed for mid-size and large vehicles, which has reportedly been put on hold to push through the electric C-Class and other models based on the Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA). 

The technical specifications of the electric E-Class haven’t been revealed. However, given its newer platform, we expect a sizable increase over the EQE’s range, which can be up to 429 miles on a single charge. 

The launch of the electric E-Class in 2027 could neatly coincide with the mid-life facelift of the current internal-combustion-engine E-Class, which by that point would be marking its fourth birthday. Despite the two cars sitting on different platforms, they could be quite similar on the inside, most likely using the three-screen ‘Superscreen’ layout offered in the current E-Class. 

As for the name of the electric E-Class, it’ll follow the style set by the G-Class. As confirmed by Mercedes boss Ola Källenius to Auto Express last year, the 4x4’s electric alternative will be called the ‘G 580 with EQ Technology’.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

