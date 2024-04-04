Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
More Mercedes GLE tinkering with second facelift incoming

The Mercedes mid-size SUV only got a mid-life update last year, now more tweaks are on the way

by: Alastair Crooks
4 Apr 2024
2024 Mercedes GLE (camouflaged) - front cornering4

It appears Mercedes just can’t leave the GLE SUV alone and after giving it a facelift in 2023, these spy pictures suggest the Mercedes GLE will be given further updates this year. 

Mercedes’ facelift of the GLE last year was expansive, adding a new range of mild-hybrid 48-volt petrol and diesel engines, updated plug-in hybrid technology, standard-fit air suspension and Mercedes’ new MBUX infotainment system. There was also a host of fresh interior upholstery choices to go with a few exterior tweaks. 

Judging from this latest spy imagery, however, the Mercedes GLE is now set to receive a new front bumper and headlight design. No camouflage to the rear of this test car suggests no changes will be made there. What we can see is that this is an AMG version - given away by the more aggressive ‘Panamerica grille’, diamond-cut alloy wheels and painted brake calipers. 

2024 Mercedes GLE (camouflaged) - rear4

The current, second-generation GLE arrived in 2019 and rivals the likes of the Lexus RX, Range Rover Sport, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Maserati Levante, Audi’s Q7 and the BMW X5. Most of those have all-electric equivalents and it's the same with the GLE in the form of the EQE SUV. With this latest update we can expect the GLE’s lifecycle to extend past 2025, when a new all-electric Mercedes SUV will launch on the upcoming MB.EA platform. 

The same line up of trim levels and powertrains is likely to be retained with this new update, although pricing could be tweaked. As it stands the GLE range kicks off at £78,040 for the GLE 300 d, ranging up to £143,790 for the snappily-named Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Night Edition Premium Plus. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

