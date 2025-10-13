Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Toyota Corolla concept to preview humble hatchback’s future at Tokyo Motor Show

We suspect this concept will preview an electric Corolla, to sit alongside the current (not to mention best-selling) hybrid model

By:Ellis Hyde
13 Oct 2025
New Toyota Corolla teaser - front tracking 3

It’s almost hard to believe, but this ultra-futuristic-looking concept could be our first peek at the next generation of the humble Toyota Corolla. How do we know? It says Corolla on the bootlid. 

We’ll get all the details about the new concept at the Tokyo Motor Show, which opens its doors on October 30. But we can see it’ll have a charging port on the front wing, meaning this new Corolla is either going to feature plug-in hybrid power - like the latest Toyota Prius - or it’ll be electric.

Our money is on the latter because Toyota has recently started to expand its range of EVs, and an electric Corolla would give the brand a rival to the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3, Kia EV4 and Volvo EX30. If true, we think it will be sold alongside the current hybrid-powered model, similar to what Toyota has already done with the C-HR hybrid crossover and its all-electric C-HR+ sibling.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

The concept isn’t a traditional hatchback like the current Corolla, and has a more saloon-like shape similar to the Kia EV4 Fastback. The slippier shape would help boost efficiency if this really is an EV, while having the wheels pushed out to the corners of the car will maximise cabin space. 

You might struggle to tell that this is a Corolla because it has almost no resemblance to the current model. The sharp, angular nose design features a full-width light bar and vertical headlights, meanwhile the rear will have pixel-style lighting and a small ducktail spoiler, a bit like the one on the super-streamline Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Toyota’s premium sister brand Lexus is also going to be at the Tokyo Motor Show, officially known as the Japan Mobility Show, and looks like it’s going to bring along a radical six-wheeled MPV concept.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new car deals 2025: Great offers available right now
Best new car deals Sept 2025

Best new car deals 2025: Great offers available right now

Fancy a brand new car and want to pay for it monthly, but don’t know where to start? We’ve scoured the market for the very best offers available right…
Best cars & vans
3 Oct 2025
Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch updated but the wait for a UK release goes on
Toyota GR Corolla - front tracking

Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch updated but the wait for a UK release goes on

While drivers continue to wait for the Toyota GR Corolla to hit UK roads, Toyota has introduced upgrades to the hot hatch in Japan
News
18 Sep 2025
Most reliable family cars to buy 2025
Most reliable family cars - header image

Most reliable family cars to buy 2025

These are the most reliable family cars you can buy, according to our Driver Power survey
Best cars & vans
10 Sep 2025
Best hatchbacks to buy 2025
Best hatchbacks - header image

Best hatchbacks to buy 2025

We’ve selected the top 10 best hatchbacks so you don’t have to
Best cars & vans
3 Sep 2025

Most Popular

Manufacturers aren’t selling enough electric cars, and that’s excellent news for buyers
Opinion - EV sales

Manufacturers aren’t selling enough electric cars, and that’s excellent news for buyers

Editor Paul Barker explains why serious EV discounts are now starting to appear on the market
Opinion
9 Oct 2025
Illegal number plates are out of control, as parliament asks motorists for help
Number plates

Illegal number plates are out of control, as parliament asks motorists for help

Cross-party committee is asking motorists to help solve the issue of illegal number plates
News
8 Oct 2025
New Land Rover Defender Sport: electric Freelander successor has the BMW iX3 in its crosshairs
New baby Land Rover Defender render - watermarked

New Land Rover Defender Sport: electric Freelander successor has the BMW iX3 in its crosshairs

The new Land Rover Defender Sport is set to sit below the existing Defender in the Land Rover range, with our exclusive images previewing how it could…
News
12 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content