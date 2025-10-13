It’s almost hard to believe, but this ultra-futuristic-looking concept could be our first peek at the next generation of the humble Toyota Corolla. How do we know? It says Corolla on the bootlid.

We’ll get all the details about the new concept at the Tokyo Motor Show, which opens its doors on October 30. But we can see it’ll have a charging port on the front wing, meaning this new Corolla is either going to feature plug-in hybrid power - like the latest Toyota Prius - or it’ll be electric.

Our money is on the latter because Toyota has recently started to expand its range of EVs, and an electric Corolla would give the brand a rival to the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3, Kia EV4 and Volvo EX30. If true, we think it will be sold alongside the current hybrid-powered model, similar to what Toyota has already done with the C-HR hybrid crossover and its all-electric C-HR+ sibling.

The concept isn’t a traditional hatchback like the current Corolla, and has a more saloon-like shape similar to the Kia EV4 Fastback. The slippier shape would help boost efficiency if this really is an EV, while having the wheels pushed out to the corners of the car will maximise cabin space.

You might struggle to tell that this is a Corolla because it has almost no resemblance to the current model. The sharp, angular nose design features a full-width light bar and vertical headlights, meanwhile the rear will have pixel-style lighting and a small ducktail spoiler, a bit like the one on the super-streamline Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Toyota’s premium sister brand Lexus is also going to be at the Tokyo Motor Show, officially known as the Japan Mobility Show, and looks like it’s going to bring along a radical six-wheeled MPV concept.

