Toyota Corolla gets modest update for 2025 with more colours and less power

Toyota has quietly launched the 2025 Corolla with new options and more recycled interior materials - plus a revised version of the 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain.

The refreshed Corolla range is available to order now from £30,505 in entry-level Icon form, with the range-topping Excel model coming in at £34,240. As before, buyers have the option of a five-door hatchback or ‘Touring Sports’ estate car.

As part of Toyota’s move to introduce more sustainable materials across its range, every version of the Corolla gains a new synthetic leather on the steering wheel and gear knob. Design models also have the option of a new upholstery made from recycled fabrics of different colours, which Toyota maintains will be just as hard-wearing as its old fabric.

As well as this there’s now an exterior paint selection of 10 colours with a new ‘Metal Oxide’ added to the range. It’s a deep red that comes exclusively with a contrasting gloss black roof, available only on the Excel and GR Sport trim levels. A gloss black finish has been added to the wing mirror caps for all trims, and you’ll find a new 17-inch alloy wheel in silver and black on base Design models.

The 1.8-litre and 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid options have been carried over, and both are paired with a CVT. The 1.8-litre unit puts out an unchanged 138bhp, but the 2.0-litre has seen its power output decrease from 193bhp to 176bhp. This could well have an effect on its fuel economy and 7.4-second 0-62mph time, but no official figures have been released yet.

