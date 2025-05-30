Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Toyota GR Corolla to be built in the UK, but British buyers still can’t have one

The GR Yaris’ bigger brother comes with 295bhp and four-wheel drive, and will roll off the line in Burnaston in 2026

By:Alastair Crooks
30 May 2025
Toyota GR Corolla - front cornering

In an effort to keep on top of increasing demand for the hot GR Corolla, Toyota has announced the car will be built at its Burnaston plant in Derbyshire.

There had been hopes the GR Corolla would become the fourth fully-fledged GR product to go on sale in the UK, after the GR Supra, GR86 and the GR Yaris, but Toyota has given no indication that it’ll be added to the line-up. 

The decision to bring GR Corolla production to the UK makes more sense when you factor in the car’s long waiting lists in the US, plus increasing dealer mark-ups as a result of strong demand. The GR Yaris and GR86 both experienced high demand during their initial launches in 2022, with spots on waiting lists being sold for sums that reached four figures. 

Taking the slack off Toyota’s Motomachi plant in Japan where the GR Corolla, GR Yaris and GR86 are manufactured, the Burnaston factory already exports 85 per cent of its production overseas and recently celebrated its five millionth car – a Corolla GR Sport Hatchback hybrid. 

The GR Corolla has had hot hatch enthusiasts excited since it was revealed in 2022. It uses the same three-cylinder 1.6-litre turbocharged engine as the 276bhp GR Yaris, but tuned to 295bhp. Like the GR Yaris, power goes to all four wheels through a torque vectoring system, and there’s even been a choice of automatic or six-speed manual transmissions. 

Toyota says that preparations for the hot hatch’s production line have been in place since 2024, although we expect the GR Corolla will be made on the same line as the standard car with new tooling added for the changes in bodywork and powertrain. Toyota says the first UK-built GR Corolla will roll off the factory floor in 2026. 

Commenting on the GR Corolla’s production move, Yoshihiro Nakata, CEO of Toyota Motor Europe said: “We are proud that TMUK, our first plant in Europe, has also been selected as the first overseas Toyota plant to produce GR vehicles in securing this expansion project for TGR worldwide. 

“We really appreciate the historical support and recognition of the United Kingdom and would like to continue to contribute to UK society as a ‘Best In Town’ company.”

Now take a look at the best hot hatchbacks you can buy in the UK...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

