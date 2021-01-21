Beauty, as they say, is in the eye of the beholder. Thankfully, though, when it comes to deciding the world’s most beautiful cars, there’s a strong consensus among car and design fans (at least for the most part).

We’ve been fortunate enough to behold the very finest automotive eye candy in person over the years, and after plenty of debate, we’ve assembled our verdict on the world’s most beautiful cars right here.

Some of these beautiful cars managed to rewrite the design rule book when they made their respective debuts, and to this day manage to make hardened petrolheads weak at the knees. Other models, meanwhile, take a different yet equally effective approach to beauty. They simply follow the established design trends of the day but wear them just that bit better than the rest of the crowd.

With such timeless and appealing designs, these machines have inevitably become some of the most sought after and expensive models of their eras as collectors scramble to own these rare pieces of automotive art.

The 50 most beautiful cars in the world

50. Ford Mustang fastback

Years produced: 1964 to 1973

The Plymouth Barracuda might have beaten the Ford Mustang into showrooms by a couple of weeks in 1964, but it was the fabulous sporty style of the Ford fastback that really kicked-off the ‘pony car’ revolution. In fact the Mustang became almost ubiquitous among style, performance and budget-conscious drivers in the US, selling one million copies within two years of launch.