New Audi A3 e-tron proves the brand isn’t turning its back on smaller cars

Audi is readying its A3-sized EV for launch next year, borrowing an updated version of the MEB platform that underpins the current Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born. Audi already uses this relatively compact platform for its Q4 e-tron, but this new model is due to be a step lower in terms of size, giving buyers an electric car alternative to the existing ICE-powered A3.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking with Auto Express, Audi CEO Gernot Döllnerr said: “We will build an electric [C-segment] car here in Ingolstadt from next year.” Given that time frame, it will be based on technologies already available within the VW group, rather than the new SSP architecture coming in 2027.

As a result, we’re expecting the new Audi model will likely share any technical upgrades with the reskinned ID.3 that’s due around the same time, and feature a combination of a rear-mounted e-motor and battery pack mounted underneath the floor. We don’t know if there are any wholesale changes to the current battery technology on the cards, but we expect the new Audi will probably be available with some or all of the 58kWh, 77kWh and 79kWh battery options available in the current ID.3.

We can also be fairly certain about what the new electric A3 equivalent will look like, because it’ll have to share certain elements with other MEB-platform cars currently on sale. We expect a standard single motor to be available on the rear axle, plus possibly a dual-motor application for a potential high-performance derivative.