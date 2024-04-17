New 2024 Audi A3 priced from £28k as battle restarts with BMW and Mercedes

The newly facelifted Audi A3 is now available to order with an entry-level 1.0-litre petrol engine, which has slashed over £3,000 off the starting price for the upmarket hatchback and saloon.

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder ‘30 TFSI’ engine produces 109bhp and 220Nm of torque, which is good for 0-62mph in under 10 seconds for both the A3 Sportback and saloon. It can also return up to 54.3mpg, and is available with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed S tronic automatic gearbox.

Thanks to this more modest powerplant, the updated Audi A3 Sportback now starts from £28,920, while the A3 Saloon is priced from £29,485 – down from over £32,000 when orders opened in April.

Sitting above the 30 TFSI motor is the 1.5-litre petrol four-cylinder ‘35 TFSI’, with 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, that’s offered with manual and automatic transmissions, and starts from £30,530. 0-62mph takes 8.4 seconds with the manual, or 8.1 in automatic cars.

There’s also a 2.0-litre ‘35 TDI’ diesel with 148bhp and 360Nm that starts from £33,935, but is only available with the auto, while a ‘45 TFSI e’ petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain will join the line-up later this year, along with a five-cylinder Audi RS 3 range-topper – which we’ve spied testing on the Nurburgring.