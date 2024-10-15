Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Audi A3 plug-in hybrid boasts huge 88-mile EV range

The A3 TFSI e will go on sale in November, with prices set to start from £39,150

By:Ellis Hyde
15 Oct 2024
Audi A3 PHEV - front tracking7

Audi has announced that the plug-in hybrid version of its recently refreshed A3 hatchback will have an impressive pure-electric range of 88 miles – more than twice that of the previous model. 

The boost in EV range is thanks to a new 25.7kWh battery (19.7kWh usable), which replaces the 13kWh unit that the A3 40 TSFI e used to have, plus there’s now a 50kW DC rapid charging capability that allows for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in less than half an hour.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The updated plug-in hybrid system uses a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with an integrated electric motor. The e-motor produces 114bhp, and the top speed in EV mode is 87mph. The combined power output is 201bhp with 350Nm of torque; enough for 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds. 

Audi A3 PHEV - dashboard7

When you lift off the accelerator, the A3 40 TFSI e can coast with the engine switched off, while regenerative braking helps slow it down and recuperate energy. Drivers can use paddles on the steering wheel to adjust the strength of the regeneration. 

Due to the extra weight of the battery, located under the rear seats, the plug-in hybrid A3 features specifically tuned suspension including increased spring rates and sportier tuning for the dampers.

The new A3 40 TFSI e is due to go on sale in November, with prices starting from £39,150. Buyers will have a choice of three trim levels – Sport, S Line and Black Edition – with standard kit including Audi’s ‘Virtual Cockpit Plus’ driver display, a 10.1-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charging pad, three-zone climate control and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Fancy a car with a plug? These are the best electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best used snow cars 2024
Best used snow cars - header image

Best used snow cars 2024

Don’t have the budget for a new car? These 10 great-value used buys also excel in the worst of the weather
Best cars & vans
11 Oct 2024
​Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models
Header image of the best-selling cars for August 2024

​Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models

These are the country’s most popular cars of the year so far, but which is in pole position?
Best cars & vans
4 Oct 2024
Used Audi A3 (Mk4, 2020-date) buyer’s guide: a classy used hatchback
Used Audi A3 Mk4 - front

Used Audi A3 (Mk4, 2020-date) buyer’s guide: a classy used hatchback

A full used buyer’s guide on the Audi A3 covering the A3 Mk4 that’s been on sale since 2020
Used car tests
12 Sep 2024
Best low emission green cars in the UK
Best low emissions green cars - header image

Best low emission green cars in the UK

Low emissions and good fuel economy go hand-in-hand, and these cars deliver the best of both
Best cars & vans
22 Aug 2024

Most Popular

Best Motability cars 2024
Best Motability cars - header image

Best Motability cars 2024

The Motability scheme is designed to get less able people moving, and we've picked out the very best cars on offer
Best cars & vans
10 Oct 2024
Aston Martin will give customers the Goldfinger on Monday, and expect them to buy
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger

Aston Martin will give customers the Goldfinger on Monday, and expect them to buy

A special Aston Martin DB12 will be revealed on Monday 14 October In homage to the 1964 James Bond film 
News
11 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: VW Tiguan family-sized SUV at £269 per month
Volkswagen Tiguan - main image

Car Deal of the Day: VW Tiguan family-sized SUV at £269 per month

The new Volkswagen Tiguan is a great option for family buyers, especially at this price. Check out our Car Deal of the Day for October 13
News
13 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content