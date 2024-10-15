New Audi A3 plug-in hybrid boasts huge 88-mile EV range

Audi has announced that the plug-in hybrid version of its recently refreshed A3 hatchback will have an impressive pure-electric range of 88 miles – more than twice that of the previous model.

The boost in EV range is thanks to a new 25.7kWh battery (19.7kWh usable), which replaces the 13kWh unit that the A3 40 TSFI e used to have, plus there’s now a 50kW DC rapid charging capability that allows for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in less than half an hour.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The updated plug-in hybrid system uses a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with an integrated electric motor. The e-motor produces 114bhp, and the top speed in EV mode is 87mph. The combined power output is 201bhp with 350Nm of torque; enough for 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds.

When you lift off the accelerator, the A3 40 TFSI e can coast with the engine switched off, while regenerative braking helps slow it down and recuperate energy. Drivers can use paddles on the steering wheel to adjust the strength of the regeneration.

Due to the extra weight of the battery, located under the rear seats, the plug-in hybrid A3 features specifically tuned suspension including increased spring rates and sportier tuning for the dampers.

The new A3 40 TFSI e is due to go on sale in November, with prices starting from £39,150. Buyers will have a choice of three trim levels – Sport, S Line and Black Edition – with standard kit including Audi’s ‘Virtual Cockpit Plus’ driver display, a 10.1-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charging pad, three-zone climate control and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Fancy a car with a plug? These are the best electric cars...