The car’s general design follows Audi’s latest design language with its big grille openings, two-piece headlights and large wheels. In fact, the new Q3 will be available with Audi’s latest lighting technology, including clever Digital LED headlights and configurable rear OLEDs.

Inside, the Sportback shares much with the standard Q3, including its technology package. Highlights include a 11.9-inch driver’s display paired with a 12.8-inch touchscreen housed in one curved screen unit. This sits on a simple, streamlined dashboard with integrated air vents and a row of fixed control keys.

Between the front seats is a centre console with plenty of drinks storage and a wireless phone charging pad, but you’ll notice the gear selector is now mounted up on the steering column. This clever new arrangement cleanly integrates the gear selector, indicators and wipers into one sleek panel behind the steering wheel. We’ve already tried this on the new Q3 SUV and found them to be nicely placed and easy to use. They free-up more cabin space at the same time.

The boot is marginally smaller than the SUV’s, with the Sportback offering 488-litres of space, rising to 1,289-litres with the three-part rear seat bench folded. Plug-in hybrid models have a slightly compromised luggage space, losing the under-floor cubby which is ironically the perfect place to keep the charge cables.

What powertrains will the Sportback get?

Audi will offer a range of combustion engine options, including the previously mentioned plug-in hybrid. This model pairs a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine to an electric motor and 25.7kWh battery pack. Audi quotes a peak power of 268bhp, but more impressive is the 73-mile electric range that’s available from a single charge. There’s also 50kW DC charging available, which will make it easy to keep it topped up over longer journeys.

The plug-in option will join a more traditional combination of petrol engines, including a 148bhp mild-hybrid version of the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit, as well as two 2-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder engines with 200bhp and 272bhp respectively. These come with all-wheel drive and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, but all other models make do with just front-wheel drive. Finally, Audi will also offer a 148bhp 2-litre, four-cylinder TDI turbo diesel engine for high-mileage users.

Audi hasn’t fundamentally changed the Q3’s chassis setup, but the springs and dampers have been tuned to suit the Sportback’s marginally lower centre of gravity. Buyers will also be able to choose Audi’s new dual-valve adaptive dampers as an option. These give lots of variability to the ride quality between their firm and soft settings.

